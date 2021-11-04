Celebrating 40 years in Owego!

The continued impacts of COVID-19 have challenged all segments of the economy, and one in particular is the automotive industry. Yet the owners at one local, well-known car dealership are remaining optimistic for a turnaround next year.

Scoville-Meno Auto Plaza, which is part of the Scoville-Meno Family of Dealerships, has been located on Route 17C in Owego since 1981. Forty years later, the family-run business is looking forward to more bright days ahead, despite some recent bumps in the road.

Today, Steve Scoville, founder of the Scoville-Meno dealerships and its chairman and CEO, explained that he is still involved with business activities.

“I still work a few mornings,” Steve exclaimed, and added that he feels very fortunate that his son Jake, president and chief operating officer, is now in the driver’s seat.

New vehicles, when they do arrive on the lots today in a limited supply, Steve said, “are sold and gone, but it will slowly get better.”

The dealership originated in the 1970’s as Scoville Ford in Vestal, N.Y., and founded by Steve’s father, Lloyd. A Villanova alum, Steve worked with his father until Lloyd retired in 1980, and when the dealership was sold. Six months later, Steve achieved his career aspirations in retail automobile sales and opened Steve Scoville, Inc., located on Rte. 17C in Owego.

Steve explained that his three sons, including Jake, grew up in the automotive industry. From washing cars to mowing the grass in high school and college, and while also learning various aspects about the business, it was Jake, also a Villanova graduate, who decided that Scoville-Meno matched his career goals.

Jake is a part of the next generation of the family-owned and operated business, and has worked for the business since 2003. Today, Scoville-Meno operates four dealerships in Tioga and Broome Counties, specifically in Owego, Bainbridge, Sidney, and Oneonta.

It was 1985 when Steve Scoville formed a partnership with Jim Meno to open Scoville-Meno. Meno’s career paralleled Scoville’s, as both had fathers who worked in automotive sales. Several franchises and mergers occurred through the subsequent years, and then in 2011, Jim Meno stepped aside to focus on his health. At that time a location in Sayre, Pa. was sold to put the spotlight on the four New York dealerships.

Regarding current conditions in the economy’s supply chain, Steve explained that accessing parts for mechanical repairs has been an issue to some degree, stating, “It’s challenging, but it is not a game changer.”

It has been, however, the global microchip shortage that has caused problems in the industry. When COVID-19 first rolled in many factories closed, putting the brakes on chip manufacturing. Increased demand since then has caused roadblocks that affected the supply chain.

While many hoped that the chip dilemma would have been abated by now, the issue continues; and most experts agree, it will take a bit longer to recover. Steve remains optimistic again that a positive comeback will be seen in the next six months or so.

In Owego, Steve shared that very few employees were lost during the height of the pandemic, or have since been rehired; but it did hit the sales team a little harder since there was no inventory.

Regarding other automotive advances, Steve touched upon the emergence of hybrid and electric vehicles.

He remarked, “In our rural area it’s a wait and see approach. We won’t be jumping to stock them since we need to understand if there is a demand.”

The Scoville-Meno Family of Dealerships thanks everyone in the community and appreciates their loyalty, and also remains an organization that has regularly given back to the community.

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, the dealership previously held a recognition luncheon for their employees.

To learn more about the Scoville-Meno Auto Plaza, Owego’s Buick, Cadillac and GMC dealer, visit www.scovillemenoowego.com.