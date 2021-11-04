Coburn Free Library’s Book Bonanza set for November 5

Fall is here and the Friends of the Coburn Free Library are celebrating with a Book Bonanza. Visit the library on Friday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and browse the available books, fiction and non-fiction, for both children and adults.

There will also be a selection of DVDs, CDs, and audio books. While there is no charge for any of these offerings, donations will be appreciated and accepted. The library is located at 275 Main St. in Owego.

The installation of the elevator annex entry makes accessing the Book Bonanza much easier than in the past. Guests should note that masks are required while in the library, and you are asked to bring your own bag.