Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department has reported that during the week of Oct. 18, 2021 through Oct. 24, 2021 there were 61 calls for service, two traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A male, age 31 of Owego, N.Y. was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male making suicidal statements. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A male, age 31 of Owego, N.Y. was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after the male made suicidal statements and stated that he would hurt others. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A female, age 31 of Owego, N.Y. was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female making suicidal statements. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Female, age 23 of Owego, N.Y. was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female making suicidal statements. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Nelson J. Chrysler, age 27 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Theft of Services (Misdemeanor) following a report of an unpaid fare on Taxi service. Chrysler was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Female, age 81 of Owego, N.Y. was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female making suicidal statements. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)