Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hey there, what’s up? I am a Russian Blue Manx, very exotic and rare. I think that means I am special! The Manx breed has just a stub for a tail. I don’t know why those other cats need a big long tail anyway. Mine works fine for me!

I have not had an easy life, as you can imagine. I have been a stray cat for over a year, and I was lucky enough to find some kind ladies to feed me over by Lock n Load. I have no family to take care of me or to give me shelter though.

The kind ladies that have been feeding me noticed that I had an injury behind one ear. They reached out to various rescues to get help for me. Gail was the only one who answered. She took me to the vet and I was treated and got some of my shots.

When my ear healed up Gail took me to get fixed and get the rest of my shots. Now she says that I am ready to go.

I am so excited at the prospect of finding a family who wants to love and take care of me. I am very friendly and will make a very nice pet for the lucky people that choose me. You will be blessed to see what a nice little guy I am.

I can’t wait to meet you. Please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and say that you are interested in adopting Gabe. You won’t be sorry.

If you would like to help Gail help us by donating to offset our vet bills, you can write a check addressed to Gail Ghinger and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. She really appreciates your help!