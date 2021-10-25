Tioga County to hold public hearings on shared services

Martha Sauerbrey, chair of the Tioga County Legislature, will be conducting a series of three public hearings regarding the Shared Services Property Tax Savings Plan Initiative and the County’s Plan for 2021.

This initiative was established through the New York State FY2018 budget to generate property tax savings for taxpayers by facilitating operational cooperation and collaboration between local governments within counties, or county-to-county with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2021. However, the Governor’s enacted FY2022 Budget extended this deadline to Dec. 31, 2024.

The Tioga County Shared Services Panel, comprised of municipal officials, has been meeting regularly since May 2017 to identify possible items for Plan inclusion. The Panel met via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 20, to hear two presentations by Tioga County and the Owego-Apalachin School District regarding cost-savings associated with their insurance plans.

The Shared Services Panel will conduct three public hearings on Monday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building’s Hubbard Auditorium, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.