Hose Team and local partners break ground at the Steam Fire Engine House site

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last Monday at the future Steam Fire Engine House site, located north of Owego Fire Station #2 and at the former Lloyd’s Barbershop site on North Avenue I Owego.

Attending were many of the partners involved in making the project become a reality; with the construction of the building attracting attention to North Avenue and highlighting many of the businesses located there, according to Patrick Gavin, who was instrumental in bringing the restoration of the Steam Fire Engine and the construction of the building that will house it.

Both the Village of Owego Planning and Zoning Boards approved final site plans for the proposed Steamer House building last month at the North Avenue location. Originally proposed in January 2020, all planning requirements for the project have been met, according to Gavin.

The building will house and showcase the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine and 1938 Sanford Hose Truck now under the care, custody and control of Owego Hose Teams, Inc.

Mike Haas with Delta Engineers and Steve McElwain with McElwain Engineering designed the site and building plans, through in-kind contributions, to the planning phase of the project thus far.

The building, modeled after one located in Marathon, N.Y., will be constructed of cedar wood frame and glass solarium walls for 360 degree viewing, with a steeple supporting an antique fire bell previously located in the clock tower of Owego Central Fire Station.

The bell was removed earlier this year and is under repair at the Verdin Bell Company in Ohio. Once installed in the Steamer House it will ring again.

Another feature of the site will be an eternal flame honoring past and present volunteer firefighters. The eight-foot high structure, with flame atop, will burn 24 hours a day, 365 days a year recognizing the never-ending commitment of volunteers who serve the community.

John Chandler, with JOC Construction, is handling all site work, which should be completed this year.

Building construction by Middendorf Contracting could begin next spring, and based on fundraising efforts. Prior efforts of Hose Team and fire department personnel removed the abandoned barbershop building, fencing and the trees that were onsite, paving the way for Chandler’s work to begin immediately.

The Steam Fire Engine is under repair at Firefly Restorations in Hope, Maine. The 154-year-old Steamer has not been operational since the late 1980s, at which time it was the oldest operating licensed steam fire engine in the United States.

Andy Swift with Firefly Restorations, and Brian Fanslau with Maine Locomotive and Machine Works have been hard at work on the restoration, including the rebuilding of its boiler. Work on the Steamer should be completed some time next year.

The Hose Team is working to host both online and in person information sessions for the public to learn more about the project. Times and dates of these sessions will be released in the near future. Several upcoming fundraisers for the project are planned to include a Hose Team Pink Elephant Putt Putt Tournament and Ball Drop at Metro’s Restaurant, on Route 96, on Oct. 23; and Monte Carlo Night in partnership with VFW Post #1371 on Nov. 6.

Individuals can also donate to the project by becoming a “Steam Booster” on the hose team’s website, www.OwegoHoseTeams.com. Contributions are tax deductible.