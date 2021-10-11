United with Voices tickets are on sale now!

Join the Tioga United Way on Nov. 6 as they present ten contestants singing live at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Ticket sales began on Friday for a cost of $60 for a table of ten. To purchase tickets, contact Meredith Sagor at the United Way office by calling (607) 687-4028. The proceeds from this event will support the United Way’s 34 partner agencies located through Tioga County.

For the event, contestants will vie for the top spot, and champagne, cheese and crackers will be served at the event along with hors d’oeuvres and, of course, live entertainment.

Tioga Downs Casino Resort is located at 2384 W. River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y.