Lions hold Annual Ti-Li Luncheon

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Lions within the counties of Tioga and Tompkins held their annual Ti-Li Luncheon at the Owego VFW Post 1371 in Owego. Lions served up a delicious meal, live entertainment, and fun games of Bingo.

The Ti-Li Luncheon is held twice a year for the visually impaired and hearing impaired citizens living within Tioga and Tompkins Counties. The Lions Clubs within Tioga and Tompkins Counties consist of Apalachin, Owego, Ithaca, Spencer-Candor, Tioga-Nichols, Newfield, Lansing, and Waverly.

The Lions are always looking to recruit new members that have a desire to serve. If you have a desire to serve, contact Lion Lisa Barber at lbarber573@gmail.com and she will connect you with the Lions Club within your vicinity.

The Lions would like to thank the Owego VFW Post 1371 for allowing the Lions to host this event at their building.