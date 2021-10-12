Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple FestivalHorse drawn wagon rides were available for guests during Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert October 12, 2021

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

Volunteers collect admission from guests at Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

A good crowd attends Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival last Saturday, an event held at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

Cider is pressed during Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

Cheese making is demonstrated by a volunteer during Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

Candle making was a popular activity during Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

Rock painting was offered in the activity tent, and during Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

Pictured is Curt Osgood on dulcimer during Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

Blacksmithing is demonstrated during Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

Soup is on, during Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

Instrument making demonstrations took place during Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

The Diamondback Rattlers perform on the wagon stage last Saturday, and during Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival

The use of tools is demonstrated during Newark Valley’s 40th Annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Bement Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Photos: 40th Annual Newark Valley Apple Festival"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*