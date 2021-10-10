Remembrance Ceremony for Forrest Allen Hall set for October 13

Remembrance Ceremony for Forrest Allen Hall set for October 13On Oct. 13, 2019, law enforcement officials gathered at the Owego Police Station on Temple Street to dedicate a memorial, pictured, in honor of two fallen Owego police officers, Isaac Wiltsie and Forrest Allen Hall, both killed in the line of duty. Oct. 13, 2021 represents the 52nd anniversary of Officer Hall’s death. A ceremony will take place in remembrance on Wednesday. (File Photo / Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post October 10, 2021

In October of 2019, law enforcement officials gathered at the Owego Police Station to dedicate a memorial in honor of two of their own, Isaac Wiltsie and Forrest Allen Hall, both killed in the line of duty 150 and 50 years ago, respectively.

On Oct. 13, a ceremony will honor Officer Hall, who was shot and lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 13, 1969. Age 23 at the time of his death, Officer Hall was a 1965 Owego Free Academy graduate and married for less than five months.

The Oct. 13 ceremony will begin at the Owego Police Station, located on Temple Street, at 4 p.m. From there, guests will travel up to Officer Hall’s resting place at Evergreen Cemetery in Owego, and where Pastor Bobby Harris will officiate.

The community is invited to join in the ceremony. 

