What’s Happening for the week of October 10, 2021

OCTOBER

Take and Make String Pumpkin Kits are available for the month of October at the Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St. in Van Etten. Call the library at (607) 589-4435, ext. 3, to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

Congregate Lunch served at the Countryside Community Center, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Suggested contribution of $4 for those aged 60 and older, and $6 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

OCTOBER to NOVEMBER 10

Haven of Rest Ministries at 62 North Ave., Owego is collecting new items for operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes from now until Nov. 12. Call (607) 972-7625 for information or stop by.

OCTOBER 1 to 20

Tioga County Warm Hands, Warm Feet Project, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. The library is collecting adult socks and winter gloves to support Tioga County Rural Ministry. Drop socks and gloves by the library during open hours.

OCTOBER 3 to 17

The Owego Elks Lodge Fall Harvest Campaign to raise funds for local food banks is underway. Last year they were able to raise more than $6,000 in cash. They are collecting cash or food donations for food banks in Tioga County and the Owego Elks will make a matching donation of up to a total of $5,000. The Elks is located at 223 Front St. in Owego, or you can call (607) 687-1039 for more information.

OCTOBER 8, 9 and 10

Monty Python’s Spamalot, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Ti-Ahwaga Community Players, 42 Delphine St., Owego. General admission is $30; students with ID and seniors 60 and older are $26. Call (607) 687-2130 for tickets.

Candor Fall Festival, taking place throughout Candor. Visit www.CandorNYChamber.org for more information.

OCTOBER 9 and 10

The 30th Catatonk Valley Carving Show will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Candor Fire Station in Candor. Free admission. Masks required for those not vaccinated against COVID-19 as required by CDC.

OCTOBER 11

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. You must sign up in October if you want a Holiday Food Box in November and December.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary meeting at Candor’s Arden Kelsey Post 907, 7:30 p.m., Route 96, Candor. For more information, call (607) 659-4724.

OCTOBER 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Tioga County’s Tenth Regular Meeting of 2021 will be held at noon at the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 13 to DECEMBER 15

Dance Lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge every Wednesday, 7 p.m., Front Street, Owego. The cost is $10 per person. Remaining lessons include American Rumba for four weeks, Foxtrot for three weeks, and Cha-Cha to close out the year.

OCTOBER 13

Doug’s Fish Fry to Go and Lions Club Brooms for Sale, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Visions Federal Credit Union Parking Lot, Tioga Terrace, Route 434, Apalachin. Avoid the wait and call Doug’s at (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. Donations are welcome.

Community Flu Shot Clinic, 2 to 4 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Please wear a mask and bring your insurance card. Flu vaccines are available for those aged 19 and older. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information.

OCTOBER 14

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

What Should I Read Next? Learn how to find your next great read, 3 p.m. via zoom. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes. To join a class at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

OCTOBER 15

Friday Night Dinner – Oktoberfeast Brats and Kraut, Schupfnudeln, Brezel and Obatzda Soup and Salad, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. There will also be karaoke with Tommy D from 7 to 11 p.m.

Doc Weismore with Real Country, 6 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Tickets are available at the door for $5 starting at 5 p.m. There will be pizza, hot dogs, popcorn, chips, soda, and the Elks Lodge famous strawberry frozen drinks for purchase.

OCTOBER 15 and 16

Broome County Public Library Book Sale, 185 Court St., Binghamton, Friday from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday bag sale from 9 a.m. to noon for $5. Fill your own bag with books and media. For more information, email to FriendsBCLibrary@gmail.com.

The Richford Historical Society Annual Fall Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days at the Graded Schoolhouse, located on Route 38 in Richford. There will be clothing (lots of ladies plus), holiday lawn decorations, books, puzzles, Pentax K1000 camera, linens, toys, antiques, bags, kitchenware, and much more. All money raised goes directly toward the preservation of the Town’s history and artifacts.

OCTOBER 16

Takeout Fish Fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call (607) 687-1039.

Stray Haven’s Birthday Party, Hip-Hip-Hooray, 5 to 8 p.m., Shepard Road, Waverly. There will be a supply drive, craft vendors, and food trucks. There will also be funnel cakes, and check out the individually crafted goods available for sale. Remi’s Retreat will be on site, offering $8 nail trims and $10 brush outs. Meet the new team and see all of the improvements they have been working on over the last year.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. You must sign up in October if you want a Holiday Food Box in November and December.

Postponed: The 2021 Newark Valley Community Concert for Scholarships, 7 p.m., Newark Valley High School, Wilson Creek Road, Newark Valley.

White Elephant & Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego United Methodist church, 261, Main St.,Owego.

OCTOBER 17

Polish Dinner at St. John’s Church, 11:30 a.m. until sold out, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. They will be serving Halupki and Pierogi, Kielbasa, Noodles and Cabbage, and dessert. The cost is $10 and will be takeout only, with curbside pickup. Call the office at (607) 687-1068 for tickets. Advance tickets are strongly recommended.

Fall Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Campville Fire Station 1, located on Route 17C in Endicott. They will have tables spaced out in the truck bays to allow social distancing, and takeout will be available.

An Owego Elks Emporium Halloween Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Front Street in Owego. Bring the children for a treat. COVID rules apply.

OCTOBER 19

Newark Valley Fire District 2022 Budget Public Hearing, 7 p.m., Newark Valley Fire District Station, 7151 State Route 38, Newark Valley, N.Y.

There will be a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m., at St. James Catholic Church located at the corner of Clark and Chemung Streets in Waverly. The church is handicap accessible from the west parking lot. Father Galens, Blessed Trinity Parish pastor, will preside. All are welcome.

OCTOBER 20

Sit and Stitch Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Must bring a craft to work on, masks must be worn at all times when participating. Registration is required.

Free Community Meal, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

LEGO Club at the Coburn Free Library, 6 p.m. Register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/. The library is located at 275 Main St. in Owego.

eCoupons, Rebates and More! Save Money When you Shop! Learn how at 3 p.m. via zoom. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90 minutes. To join a class at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

OCTOBER 22

Halloween Parade, 4 to 5 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Registration is required. Masks must be worn at all times.

Friday Night Dinner with Halupki with Pierogies from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the VFW 1371, located on Main Street in Owego.

OCTOBER 23

Canceled: The Little Meadows United Methodist Church Craft Fair that was planned at the Little Meadows Fire Company Hall in Little Meadows, Pa. has been canceled.

There will be a Spaghetti Supper from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lounsberry UMC, located on E. River Road in Nichols. The meal includes meatballs, slad, bread, and a drink for a $10 donation. You can eat in, or takeout. Proceeds benefit repairs to the rood on the pantry portion of the church.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

OCTOBER 25

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

minutes. To join a class at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

OCTOBER 27

Mammo on the Move Mammography Van, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc., 110 Central Ave., Owego. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information on how to make your appointment.

Browser Tips: Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge? Learn some tips at 3 p.m. via zoom. All classes are free and are scheduled for 60-90

OCTOBER 28

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 29

Friday Night Dinner featuring BBQ Ribs, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego.

Book Club, “Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting,” 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call (607) 589-4755 or visit www.ccld.lib.ny.us for more information.

OCTOBER 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Rich Wilson and an Oldies Party, 7 to 10 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. The cost is $8 per person.

Gospel Chapel invites all kids, from grades kindergarten thru fifth, to a “Fall Fun Fest”, 1 to 4 p.m., Gospel Chapel, 203 North Ave., Owego. Join them for an afternoon of pumpkin painting, candy, games, free hot dogs, and more. Plus, mom and dad can enter to win a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card!

OCTOBER 31

This is the last day to sign up for Holiday Food Boxes at the Lounsberry Food Pantry for November and December. Call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

NOVEMBER 3

Owego Elks Lodge Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Front Street, Owego. Light fare is available for snacking, and beverages will be available for purchase. Cost is $5 per person. First place team is awarded a prize worth $25.

NOVEMBER 6

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 13

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 19

Takeout Fish Fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

NOVEMBER 20

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call (607) 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

DECEMBER 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 17

Takeout Fish Fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

DECEMBER 18

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Terrace United Methodist Church located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.