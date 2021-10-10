Owego Police to host bonfire, live music, during Village Appreciation Night

On Oct. 22, the Owego Police Department and its Benevolent Police Association will host a community-wide celebration at Marvin Park in Owego to thank the local fire departments, emergency services personnel, and area residents for always banding together during difficult times.

The free event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. near the infield and will feature a bonfire, live music, wagon rides, and much more. The featured band will be a local favorite, Wreckless Marci.

According to Owego’s Police Chief, Joseph Kennedy, the community really pulled together over the last 19 months to help each other during the shutdowns of the pandemic.

“Everybody wanted to help others as much as they could, and while we try to pull through all of this,” said Chief Kennedy, adding, “Especially our first responders and healthcare workers. The bonfire will allow folks to be outdoors together to celebrate their own efforts.”

Sonny Weeks, lead singer for Wreckless Marci, a band performing from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Agricultural Stage, stated, “It is always an honor to come down and support the Owego community; it feels like home to us as well, even though we’re only a town or two away. And we love to give Owego a great show. It will be great for us to get together again.”

Area residents are pulling together for this evening of food, fun and fire as well. A small group of committed volunteers quickly put things together to make this a free event for all, and one that could be enjoyed by all ages.

As an example, members of the Rudin family will be offering hayrides around the track as the bonfire blazes and the music entertains by the infield.

Wagner Lumber has graciously donated the ingredients for the bonfire, and Tioga County’s Agricultural Society and the Owego Village Board have donated the use of both the park and the stage for the Oct. 22 event.

Other volunteers are pursuing donations to help with the purchase of food for guests. More details will be shared as they arrive.

To learn more, or to donate money that can be used to purchase food, which will be offered free during the event, contact Rudy Parker by calling (607) 687-2234.