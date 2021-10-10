COVID-19 booster doses available 

On Sept. 24, 2021, under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) updated Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the CDC issued recommendations for a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completion of the primary series for individuals 65 years of age and older, those

50 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions, anyone 18 years of age and older residing in a long-term care setting, and individuals 18 to 49 years of age with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefits and risks, and those 18 to 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Tioga County’s Public Health Department encourages anyone who fits into the definitions outlined above to speak with their healthcare provider regarding the benefits and risks of receiving a third dose. They also noted that these recommendations might change as more information becomes available.

Occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include front line essential workers and healthcare workers as previously detailed by the CDC. These include first responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff), education staff (teacher, support staff, daycare workers), food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers, and grocery store workers.

The EUA amendment for a booster dose does not apply to the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, and does not support the use of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose after two doses of the Moderna or the single-dose J&J vaccination.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine, search vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233. You can also check with your local pharmacy to see if vaccination walk-ins or appointments are available.