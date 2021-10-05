Canceled: Annual Alumni Concert for Scholarships set for October 16 in Newark Valley

Update from our print edition: We received word that this event is postponed until Spring of 2022.

Original Story: The 2021 Annual Alumni Community Concert for Scholarships is right around the corner, and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Newark Valley High School auditorium, located on Wilson Creek Road.

This is the singular major fundraiser that contributes to scholarships for the high school’s graduating seniors.

A select group of performers have committed to entertaining everyone, and they are excited to reunite for an upbeat night of entertainment.