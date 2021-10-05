Canceled: Annual Alumni Concert for Scholarships set for October 16 in Newark Valley

Posted By: psadvert October 5, 2021

Update from our print edition: We received word that this event is postponed until Spring of 2022.

Original Story: The 2021 Annual Alumni Community Concert for Scholarships is right around the corner, and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Newark Valley High School auditorium, located on Wilson Creek Road. 

This is the singular major fundraiser that contributes to scholarships for the high school’s graduating seniors. 

A select group of performers have committed to entertaining everyone, and they are excited to reunite for an upbeat night of entertainment.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Canceled: Annual Alumni Concert for Scholarships set for October 16 in Newark Valley"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*