Coburn Free Library gives back

This October the Coburn Free Library will participate in The Great Give Back, an annual event for libraries in New York State. The project, titled “Tioga County Warm Hands, Warm Feet,” supports the efforts of fellow non-profit, Tioga County Rural Ministry.

Coburn Free Library Executive Director Meredith Gallaro stated, “When trying to decide on a project this year, I knew I wanted to support the great work of TCRM. Sister Mary was wonderful to collaborate with and knew just what would benefit the community.”

From now through Oct. 20, Coburn Free Library will collect socks and gloves to be delivered to TCRM. Sister Mary O’Brien, executive director of TCRM, asks for donors to focus on donating adult sizes in both gloves and socks. The area of greatest need is gloves for men.

Gallaro added, “The library team is excited to work with TCRM this year. We are always looking for ways to serve our community and appreciate the opportunity that The Great Give Back provides. Each year we can partner with a different charity to demonstrate our love for the community and give back to people in our service area and beyond.”

To donate, drop new socks or new and gently used gloves in the collection box at the library, located at 275 Main St. in Owego.