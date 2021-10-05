Apalachin Lions are seeking volunteers for Fall Highway Clean Up 

The Apalachin Lions are looking for help with the cleanup of Route 434 on Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 9 a.m.

The cleanup crew will meet at BEAM Electronics on Route 434, and the amount of time normally spent is approximately two hours to pick up and bag trash along a designated three-mile stretch of Route 434 in Apalachin.

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and dress for the weather; all clean up supplies will be furnished.

For more information or questions, call Lion Paul Huonker at 625-2727.