Photos: Local law enforcement raises dollars for Special Olympics

Posted By: psadvert October 2, 2021

On Sept. 17, members of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Owego Police Department, and the New York State Police raised approximately $3,500 during the “Go for the Gold” event held at Dunkin Donut locations in Owego and Apalachin.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Apalachin Fire Department and Tioga County Probation for their assistance with the event, along with Cops for a Cause for their generous donation. They would also like to thank everyone who donated and showed their support for this cause.

All donations went directly to the Special Olympics New York. 

