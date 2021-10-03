What’s Happening for the week of October 3, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER

Take and Make String Pumpkin Kits are available for the month of October at the Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St. in Van Etten. Call the library at (607) 589-4435, ext. 3, to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

OCTOBER 1 to 20

Tioga County Warm Hands, Warm Feet Project, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. The library is collecting adult socks and winter gloves to support Tioga County Rural Ministry. Drop socks and gloves by the library during open hours.

SEPTEMBER 8 to DECEMBER 15

Dance Lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge every Wednesday, 7 p.m., Front Street, Owego. The cost is $10 per person. Lessons will include East Coast Swing for four weeks, American Rumba for four weeks, Foxtrot for three weeks, and Cha-Cha to close out the year.

OCTOBER 2 and 3

Newark Valley Apple Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Bement Billings Farmstead, located on Route 38 in Newark Valley. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older, $40 for students older than six, $4 for Newark Valley Historical Society Members, and $20 per family. To learn more, visit nvhistory.org.

OCTOBER 3

Life Chain, a prayerful witness for the unborn through prayer at 2 p.m., sponsored by Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life at eight sites: Owego, N.Y. around the Courthouse Square; Nichols, N.Y. at W. River Road and Route 17; Athens Township Pa. at Elmira Street and near the UPS Store. All are invited to attend and pray for 90 or 60 minutes, rain or shine; approved signs provided. For more information, call Rob at (570) 395-3417.

OCTOBER 4

Mystery Book Club at the Coburn Free Library, 1 p.m. The library is located at 275 Main St. in Owego.

OCTOBER 5

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 6

Sit and Stitch Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Must bring a craft to work on, masks must be worn at all times when participating. Registration is required.

OCTOBER 7

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Legislative (1st monthly Tioga County Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Virtual STEAM Club at the Coburn Free Library, 6 p.m. Register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/. The library is located at 275 Main St. in Owego.

OCTOBER 8

Baked Ham Takeout Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego. Includes sweet potatoes, green beans, and a Tandy cake dessert bar. Meals are $12 cash or check and must be pre-ordered by Monday, Oct. 4 by calling (607) 687-1039 or via messenger to the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page.

Penny Social, doors open 5:30 p.m., drawing 7 p.m., Leraysville Community Hall. Refreshments will be for sale and complimentary cookies and drinks will be served after the social. The event will benefit the Leraysville Order of the Eastern Star No. 498. CDC guidelines current for that day will be followed.

Pork Loin Friday Night Dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego.

OCTOBER 8, 9 and 10

Monty Python’s Spamalot, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Ti-Ahwaga Community Players, 42 Delphine St., Owego. General admission is $30; students with ID and seniors 60 and older are $26. Call (607) 687-2130 for tickets.

Candor Fall Festival, taking place throughout Candor. Visit www.CandorNYChamber.org for more information.

OCTOBER 9

Apalachin Highway Fall Cleanup, 9 a.m., meets at BEAM Electronics, Route 434, Apalachin. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather. For more information, contact Lion Paul Huonker at 625-2727.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Rich Wilson and an Oldies Party, 7 to 10 p.m., VFW 1371, Main Street, Owego. The cost is $8 per person.

Acrylic Art Program at the Coburn Free Library, 1 p.m. Register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/. The library is located at 275 Main St. in Owego.

OCTOBER 9 and 10

30th Catatonk Valley Carving Show, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Station, Candor. Free admission. Masks required for those not vaccinated against COVID-19 as required by CDC.

OCTOBER 11

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. You must sign up in October if you want a Holiday Food Box in November and December.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary meeting at Candor’s Arden Kelsey Post 907, 7:30 p.m., Route 96, Candor. For more information, call (607) 659-4724.

OCTOBER 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Tioga County’s Tenth Regular Meeting of 2021 will be held at noon at the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 13

Doug’s Fish Fry to Go and Lions Club Brooms for Sale, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Visions Federal Credit Union Parking Lot, Tioga Terrace, Route 434, Apalachin. Avoid the wait and call Doug’s at (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. Donations are welcome.

OCTOBER 14

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 15

Friday Night Dinner – Oktoberfeast Brats and Kraut, Schupfnudein, Berzel and Obatzda Soup and Salad, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. Karaoke with Tommy D from 7 to 11 p.m.

OCTOBER 15 and 16

Broome County Public Library Book Sale, 185 Court St., Binghamton, Friday from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday bag sale from 9 a.m. to noon for $5. Fill your own bag with books and media. For more information, email to FriendsBCLibrary@gmail.com.

OCTOBER 16

Takeout Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling 539-7545.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

Stray Haven’s Birthday Party, Hip-Hip-Hooray, 5 to 8 p.m., Shepard Road, Waverly. There will be a supply drive, craft vendors, and food trucks. Come on down to get a funnel cake and check out the individually crafted goods available for sale. Remi’s Retreat will be on site offering $8 nail trims and $10 brush outs. Meet their new team and see all of the improvements they have been working on over the last year.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. You must sign up in October if you want a Holiday Food Box in November and December.

The 2021 Newark Valley Community Concert for Scholarships, 7 p.m., Newark Valley High School, Wilson Creek Road, Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 17

Polish Dinner at St. John’s Church, 11:30 a.m. until sold out, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. They will be serving Halupki and Pierogi, Kielbasa, Noodles and Cabbage, and Dessert. The cost is $10 and will be takeout only, with curbside pickup. Call the office at 687-1068 for tickets. Advance tickets are strongly recommended.

OCTOBER 20

Sit and Stitch Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Must bring a craft to work on, masks must be worn at all times when participating. Registration is required.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

LEGO Club at the Coburn Free Library, 6 p.m. Register at http://coburnfreelibrary.org/events/. The library is located at 275 Main St. in Owego.

OCTOBER 22

Halloween Parade, 4 to 5 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Registration is required. Masks must be worn at all times.

Friday Night Dinner with Halupki with Pierogies, 5:30 to 7:30, VFW 1371, Main Street, Owego.

OCTOBER 23

Canceled: The Little Meadows United Methodist Church Craft Fair that was planned at the Little Meadows Fire Company Hall in Little Meadows, Pa. has been canceled.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

OCTOBER 25

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 28

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 29

BBQ Ribs Friday Night Dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego.

Book Club, ‘Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting,’ 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call (607) 589-4755 or visit www.ccld.lib.ny.us for more information.

OCTOBER 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

Rich Wilson and an Oldies Party, 7 to 10 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. The cost is $8 per person.

OCTOBER 31

Last day to sign up for Holiday Food Boxes at the Lounsberry Food Pantry for November and December. Call (607) 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave message.

NOVEMBER 6

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 13

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 19

Takeout Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling 539-7545.

NOVEMBER 20

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

DECEMBER 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

DECEMBER 17

Takeout Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can start being placed at 3:30 p.m. by calling 539-7545.

DECEMBER 18

Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, find the Owego Elks on Facebook or call 687-1039.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434. They will come out to your car.

JANUARY 13

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.