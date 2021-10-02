Owego Elks to hold their monthly dinner on October 8

The Owego Elks will be cooking a Ham Dinner for pickup from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. The meal comes with Baked Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Green beans and Tandy Cake Dessert Bars.

The price for the meal is $12, cash or check. This event will be pre-order only with all orders due by Monday, Oct. 4. Orders can be placed by calling the lodge at (607) 687-1039, or by leaving a message for them on Facebook.

The Owego Elks is also continuing their Sponsor-A-Meal program, allowing community members to buy a meal for a donation. Sponsor-A-Meal donations will benefit staff at assisted living facilities in Tioga County.

All proceeds from the monthly take-out dinners will help fund the replacement of the lodge roof. The original building, known as the Latham A. Burrows House, was built in 1830 and is in both the New York State and National Historic Registers.

For more information on the Roof Fundraiser, look up the Owego Elks 1039 on Facebook. For more information on the Roof Replacement project, contact Tonya Bender by email to prowegoelks@gmail.com.