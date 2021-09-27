Photos: Plenty of fun this year at the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival

The annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, a two-day event, was held on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.
Luminaries are set up on Saturday morning, and in preparation for a luminary ceremony that took place that evening, and during St. Patrick’s Fall Festival held Sept. 17 and 18 in Owego, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Held at Blessed Trinity and St. Patrick’s Parish in Owego, the festival continues to be a long-time favorite for area residents, and this year was no exception as guests braved the occasional showers and gathered to support the church community through this annual event.
Guests enjoy a meal under one of several tents set up for seating during St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 and 18 at the school and church grounds in Owego, N.Y. We even ran into a couple of the Dewey-Wright’s, who are pictured in the center of this photo. (Photo by Wendy Post)
According to organizers, the event was a success, and was filled with entertainment, food, games, prizes, and much more. Guests were able to participate in the Saturday evening luminary ceremony as well, which concluded the two-day event.
Pictured at the wristband tent during last weekend’s fall festival at St. Patrick’s in Owego, from left, are Ron Pasto, Michael Murphy, and Rhonda Pasto. (Photo by Wendy Post)
To learn more about the annual festival, visit blessed-trinity-parish.org/community/fall-festival/.
Martha Sauerbrey, the county’s legislative chair, volunteers her time at the annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival on Saturday. Here, she is pictured with a life-sized cut out of the pope. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Next to Kin performs on Saturday during the annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Amelia, Miles, and Preston Evans of Apalachin enjoy some time at the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 and 18 in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
State Police Officers Cody Pratt and Maggie Hogan issue Safe Child IDs on Saturday, and during the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 and 18 in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Youth enjoy the bounce house set up during the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 and 18 in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Stella Gowe takes a chance at a game during the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 and 18 in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Youth volunteer Samara Struble gives Joey Monell a chance at one of several games set up at the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 and 18 in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Mike Hopkins, Owego Fire Department member, volunteers his time during the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 and 18 in Owego. The department had several trucks on display for guests to look at and learn about. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Leah Ovedovitz enjoys a break in the weather and all of the activities at the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 and 18 in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Amelia Evan and Colgan Stewart, both of Apalachin, pose for a photo during the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 and 18 in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
“Granny” Nealy, as everyone calls her, and Maggie Nealy enjoy some time together at the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 and 18 in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Vendors set up to offer their wares during the annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 and 18 in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A photo with a bit of a story behind it. Tracey Telfer, pictured with her husband Mark, traveled from Maryland to help out at the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, held Sept. 17 and 18 in Owego. According to Tracey, her husband’s father, Ralph Telfer, went to church at St. Patrick’s and the couple has vowed to come back and help out each year. (Photo by Wendy Post)
