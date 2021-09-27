Photos: Plenty of fun this year at the St. Patrick’s Fall Festival

The annual St. Patrick’s Fall Festival, a two-day event, was held on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.

Held at Blessed Trinity and St. Patrick’s Parish in Owego, the festival continues to be a long-time favorite for area residents, and this year was no exception as guests braved the occasional showers and gathered to support the church community through this annual event.

According to organizers, the event was a success, and was filled with entertainment, food, games, prizes, and much more. Guests were able to participate in the Saturday evening luminary ceremony as well, which concluded the two-day event.

To learn more about the annual festival, visit blessed-trinity-parish.org/community/fall-festival/.