Tioga County COVID-19 update for September 15, 2021 – September 21, 2021

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Sept. 15, 2021 – Sept. 21, 2021 as follows.

According to the department there were 102 new cases during this time frame, with 39 unvaccinated and 31 vaccinated; there were 17 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were 15 individuals with an unknown vaccination status, and three hospitalizations. There were also two reported deaths from COVID-19 during this time frame.

The health department noted that vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or their parent or guardian during the case investigation. Several factors may affect one’s protection against COVID-19 including which vaccine they received, how long it has been since they were vaccinated, and what precautions they are taking to protect themselves from COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, according to health officials.

The health department stated they have been getting many calls regarding the COVID-19 booster shot. At this time, according to public health officials, they are waiting for Federal and New York State guidance to be determined regarding the booster.

The department wrote, in a release, “While we wait for booster shots to become available, we highly recommend that those with weakened immune systems wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently, especially when in public areas to protect yourself against COVID-19.”

Visit www.vaccines.gov/ to find a vaccine site near you.

Lisa McCafferty, Public Health director, also reminds those with underlying health conditions, “Take care of yourself due to cases we are seeing in our community. Protect yourself by practicing social distancing, wear a mask while in public areas, and get vaccinated if you have not done so yet.”

To find a COVID-19 testing site, visit https://get-tested-covid19.org/. For more resources, visit ph.tiogacountyny.gov. You can also follow Tioga County Public Health on Facebook.

Katie Wait, preparedness coordinator at Tioga County Public Health, also reminds the community that while their primary focus has been the COVID-19 pandemic, September is National Preparedness Month.

“We want to remind our residents that disasters can strike at any moment, without warning, so it’s important to be prepared,” stated Wait, adding, “Talk to friends and family about how you’ll communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone in your home (including your pets). Make sure you consider the unique needs of each individual and pets when you gather supplies.”

To learn more, visit https://www.ready.gov/plan.