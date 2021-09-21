Tioga County will never forget

A ceremony held on Sept. 11 at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. paid solemn homage to lives lost 20 years ago.

Memorial Day Chairman, Jim Raftis, Sr. stated that the theme of the remembrance service was to, “Never forget the victims of global terrorism,” and to honor the, “Bravest of the fire and emergency services and the finest of police service,” and to ensure that all lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks are not forgotten.

The remembrance service marked the fifth service held at the Town of Owego’s 9/11 Memorial. Previous services were held at the Baker Fireman’s Fountain in the Village.

Emergency services personnel from multiple communities within Tioga County attended the service, as did members of the public. The Campville Fire Department displayed the American Flag by hoisting it via the ladder of an aerial truck.

The V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard posted the colors led by bagpiper, Pete Ziolkowski. Andrea McBride performed the National Anthem and Pastor Tom O’Connor offered the invocation.

Owego Fire Department Lieutenant John Hitchings rang the fireman’s bell to signify the exact times of the attacks.

Raftis recognized several Tioga County firefighters and EMS, some of whom were in attendance, and who responded to Ground Zero.

Speakers at the ceremony included Town of Owego Supervisor Donald Castellucci, N.Y.S. Court Security Officer Matt Tallon, N.Y.S. Police Captain Eric Dauber, N.Y.S. Assemblyman Christopher Friend, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey, Town of Owego Deputy Supervisor and V.F.W. member Dean Morgan, Troop 43 Scout Master Mike Martinez, and N.Y.S. Police Officer, and dear friend of Derek Statkevicus, Steve Ayers along with Derek’s parents, Joseph and Nancy Statkevicus.

Castellucci acknowledged first responders and also thanked Raftis for his continued dedication. About the attacks, he said, in part, “It is the responsibility of our generation to be sure that following generations don’t forget.”

Castellucci also shared a grim fact, that the impact of the 9/11 attacks are still being felt today since many first responders have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer.

One of those affected by cancer was Ed Kiluk. Dauber shared that Kiluk had served 23 years with Troop C of the N.Y.S. Police and had worked several weeks at Ground Zero, which led to a cancer diagnosis in 2019. Kiluk passed away in April. Dauber added that it’s important for our future generations to learn from history, and felt it important to visit the 9/11 Memorial in N.Y.C. with his daughter.

Morgan, Ayers, Martinez, and members of Troop 43 paid tribute to Derek Statkevicus, who was working on the 86th floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower, and lost his life on Sept. 11.

Derek, an Apalachin native, was an Eagle Scout in the same troop, and Martinez remarked, “It’s an honor to pay tribute to Derek’s life. He lived as an Eagle Scout, with the ideals and principles of Scout Law,” adding, “We should all continue living those ideals in memory of those lost.”

Ayers reflected about growing up with Derek and then achieving the Eagle Scout rank together, and Derek’s parents spoke briefly on how they still remain connected to Troop 43. The group gathered in remembrance of Derek, and as a wreath was placed near a granite bench that was previously dedicated in his honor, a bench that today remains an integral part of Tioga County’s 9/11 Memorial.

Two examples of the next generation never forgetting about Sept. 11, 2001 were shared at the remembrance ceremony.

Tallon recalled the emotions surrounding 9/11 while a sophomore at Maine Endwell High School, and said, “I will never forget.”

Today, Tallon is a N.Y.S. court officer. He shared that each day as he arrives for work, he walks past photos of three officers who lost their lives on 9/11. He recited their names at the remembrance ceremony.

The service concluded with a benediction offered by retired Rev. Earl Arnold, bugler Steve Palinosky played Taps, and Ziolkowski performed Amazing Grace as the Honor Guard retired the colors.

You can watch the full ceremony at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJeMTWpg5K4.

Also marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, N.Y.S. Governor Kathy Hochul signed three pieces of legislation. The bills ensure that all first responders who participated in the World Trade Center rescue, recovery and cleanup operations can access benefits available to them.

Via a press release, Governor Hochul remarked, in part, “These laws will help not only first responders who were at the World Trade Center and those who cleaned up the site for weeks afterwards, but also the emergency dispatchers and communications personnel. We will ensure they receive the support and benefits they deserve.”

Refer to www.governor.ny.gov for more information.