Letter: School bus drivers

Dear Editor,

In the papers, on the news and on school websites, there has been a major call to hire bus drivers. As this is a job that, for the most part, begins at the start and at the end of each school day, a suggestion to fill this void would be to have school boards reach into the pool of the already employed workers, even teachers, and begin to have current employees serve as substitute bus drivers.

If it is their mission that they are in the business of kids, then their first responsibility is to get them into school. The tax dollars received back from the state are reimbursed at 90% on annual budget line costs and is applicable also for 676 state public school transportation departments.

Sincerely,

Florence Alpert

Candor, N.Y.