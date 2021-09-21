New women’s group taking place this fall

A new group for faith and friendship is starting in Owego on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego, located at North Avenue and Temple Street, will host a new “Women’s Circle” Bible study starting this Fall.

This group, which is open to seekers and long-time women of faith, will meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. The first meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 21.

According to the church, the group will hold its first fall meeting(s) online on Zoom due to the pandemic. They wrote, in a release, “When the risk level in Owego drops to a lower level and as more people are vaccinated, the group plans to begin meeting in the church’s Fellowship Hall.”

Zoom information for the first meeting will be available by calling the church office (607) 687-1682 or by visiting the church’s website, www.owegofpuc.org. Zoom information will also be on the church’s Facebook on the day of the meeting.

For those without personal computers at home, contact the church about a way you may be able to participate in these initial meetings that will be online.

This new fellowship and study group will be using the book – What My Grandmothers Taught Me: Learning from the Women in Matthew’s Genealogy of Jesus. This study celebrates how faith has so often moved through generations of women, and how it can move through generations of women today.

Contact Pastor Carolyn Gillette at the church office at (607) 744-7283 for a study book or for more information about this new group for faith and fellowship.