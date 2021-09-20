5K Ruck March For Them set for September 25

The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency will be hosting a 5K Ruck March For Them; followed by a Band Bash and BBQ at the Band Shell in Hickories Park, located in Owego, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is designed to raise awareness about veteran suicide in this country.

Each participant is asked to wear a ruck or back pack with 22 lbs. of weight in it to represent the 22 veterans a day we lose to suicide; there will also be name cards available with information on local heroes who have completed suicide that participants can wear on their gear as they ruck.

This is all free to the public but space is limited, so anyone wanting to register or needing more information can contact Mike Middaugh by email to middaughm@tiogacountyny.gov.

STOP 22 – Share the Struggle is a Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency’s project.