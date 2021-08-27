OACSD launches Virtual Academy option for 7th-12th grade students

The Owego Apalachin CSD recently announced the launch of the OA Virtual Academy for students in 7th-12th grade. Students will have the opportunity to enroll in full time virtual middle/high school courses, as an alternative to the traditional in-person school offering.

Students who enroll in the OA Virtual Academy would commit one school semester at a time. There will be guidelines and requirements for the program that will focus on attendance, participation and overall success, according to a release from OA Schools.

They wrote, “We strongly believe that giving an alternative instructional offering to students will only increase engagement, graduation rates and overall achievement for ALL students.”

Program highlights include fully virtual course offerings – Live and Asynchronous (depending on the course); Asynchronous College Courses available; students will follow a full schedule, 5-days per week – taught by Owego Apalachin Teachers; Virtual Academy students can participate in all OA extra curricular activities, including athletics, clubs, musicals, etc,; no additional cost for OA district residents and $1,000 per year for non-district residents; the district will provide an Apple iPad to each student enrolled; all district resources are available to students including social workers, school counselors, special areas, special education services, other related services, Student Success and Wellness Coaches; OA is a PLC at Work Model School District – Internationally and Nationally Recognized; and Top Performing Academic Results in the Region.

To enroll, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLpPTLDbK6lwr4m2Y9UQylNaJdtVdCxOrtK9LtKFs-ZqkCmA/viewform. For more information, call (607) 687-7307 x7015, or email to georgiah@oacsd.org.