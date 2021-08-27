Depot Friday Night Series comes to an end in Newark Valley

After a wonderful summer season, the final concert of the 2021 season will be on Aug. 27, with Tom and Marie performing on stage at the Depot in Newark Valley. They are a husband-and-wife duet and play a variety of fun cover tunes on acoustic guitar and bass.

Expect to hear lots of music from the sixties and seventies as well as songs from other eras as well. Tom and Marie have been with the series and performing at the Depot from the very first Depot Friday Nights in 2004. Tom was instrumental and a guiding force to developing the Depot Friday Night series, a role he continues with each year.

In a statement, an organizer of the event stated, “[The last year] has been a challenging year in many ways, but bringing the Depot Friday Night Series back and to see it enjoyed by the largest crowds we have ever had at the Depot, brought so much joy to us all.”

The Depot Divas and the entire crew who help in so many ways to make these Friday evenings possible, as well as the Newark Valley Historical Society, are so thankful for the support of the community.

As a reminder, the annual Apple Festival will be back, and as always on the first weekend in October which will be Oct. 2 and 3 this year.