Photos: The Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair

The Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County FairDivision winners; the best of the best! Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

Posted By: psadvert August 25, 2021

UpCycle 2021 in the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

Pictured is the 1st place Upcycle “wine cabinet” by Eileen Srlnekovic, and the 1st place in Up-Cycle Bottle class by Jimmy Warner. Both were displayed in the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

Home bowling By Jimmy Warner won 1st Place in the Upcycle Sr. class; work that was on display in the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

Pictured is Blue Ribbon winner Nancy Murray, along with her winning scarf. She is pictured in the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

Photo from inside the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

Pictured is the 1st place winner in kids’ bottles in Up-Cycle at the Tioga County Fair, an apple picker by Agnes Clark. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

Pictured is the 3rd place winner in the Best Pie Contest at the Tioga County Fair, Carlee Vice. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

Photo from inside the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

A resting spot outside of the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

Pictured, Kelly Pierson was awarded “Best Pie in the County” at the Tioga County Fair, a contest run by the Arts and Crafts Barn. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

Activities outside of the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

Plenty of arts and crafts were on exhibit at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

This poem, written in 1869 and reprinted during the 1919 pandemic was on display at the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Cinda Lou Goodrich.

Photographic work submitted by Dave Hitt earned a blue ribbon for 1st place in the Arts and Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. Photo credit: Dave Hitt.

