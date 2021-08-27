Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 5, 2021, property located at 367 Dawson Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Sean and Tamara Hollenbeck to Shawn Osborne and Allison Robbie for $309,000.

On Aug. 5, 2021, property located at 518 Hamilton Valley Rd., Tioga, from David and Susan Seely to Randolf Taft and Mali Norbye for $42,000.

On Aug. 5, 2021, property located at 363 Straights Corners Rd., Town of Candor, from Pauline Scott by POA, Linda Nichols As POA, to Frank Rossen Jr. and Kelsie Becken for $133,000.

On Aug. 5, 2021, property located at 560 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Barham Lashley to Brian and Jennifer Cornell for $50,000.

On Aug. 5, 2021, property located at 128 Cady Ave., Village of Nichols, from Nicki MacWhinnie and Gail Lumbard to Chad Trivelpiece and Alexa Sutton for $205,900.

On Aug. 5, 2021, property located at 47 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Emily and Coty Cron to Adam Hunsinger and Taylore Lunger for $182,900.

On Aug. 6, 2021, property located at 438 West Beecher Hill Rd., Tioga, from Jesse and Chrystal Howe to Timothy Cronk for $140,000.

On Aug. 9, 2021, property located at 163-167 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Bonnie Avery to Robert Vicioso for $23,000.

On Aug. 9, 2021, property located at 55 Highland Dr., Town of Owego, from James and Jennifer Losier to Kristy Hill for $203,000.

On Aug. 9, 2021, property located at 2181 E. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Melanie Crawn to Engelbert Farms LLC for $150,000.

On Aug. 9, 2021, property located at 486 Candor Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from William and Patricia Sandgren to Patrick and Roberta Davidson for $165,000.

On Aug. 9, 2021, property located at 156 Allison Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from John Penatello to Daniel Bumbalough for $150,000.

On Aug. 9, 2021, property located at 72 Kellam Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael and Sharon Kurtz to Donald Ousterout III for $465,000.

On Aug. 9, 2021, property located at 82 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Virginia O’Reilly to Cynthia Kelly for $80,000.

On Aug. 9, 2021, property located at Van Hook Road, Town of Owego, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Brandon and Leah French for $28,500.

On Aug. 9, 2021, property located at 364 West Creek Rd., Town of Owego, from Jaime Hill to Walter and Helena Kobylarz for $110,000.

On Aug. 10, 2021, property located at 39 Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Gerhard and Donna Lange to Toban O’Brien for $200,000.

On Aug. 10, 2021, property located at 30 Brookside Ave. W., Town of Owego, from Jared Smythe and Karen Howland-Smythe to Dwight and Molly Farray for $209,900.

On Aug. 10, 2021, property located at 469 Pennsylvania Ave., Village of Waverly, from Robert and Theresa Podmenik to Colin Payne-Rogers for $158,000.

On Aug. 10, 2021, property located at 15 Griffen Dr., Town of Owego, from Mark Shanks to Colleen Connors for $148,936.

On Aug. 11, 2021, property located at 1685 Newark Valley Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Jeremiah Wilkens to Frederick Wilkens and Patricia Carlin for $170,000.

On Aug. 11, 2021, property located at 424 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Alan and Deborah Walker to Deven Nauta for $145,100.

On Aug. 12, 2021, property located at 562 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Valarie Kranz to Tyler Spires and Hannah Davis for $168,000.

On Aug. 12, 2021, property located at East Chemung Street, Village of Waverly, from Jerry Arnold to THF Realty LLC for $20,000.

On Aug. 12, 2021, property located at 123 Wilcox Estates Dr., Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Patricia McCloe Ind. and as Atty in Fact to Kathleen Roberts for 37,000.

On Aug. 12, 2021, property located at 5413 Gaskill Rd., Town of Owego, from James Linder Jr. to Kenneth Quick for $260,000.

On Aug. 13, 2021, property located at 184 Waites Rd., Town of Owego, from Kenneth and Denise Brown to Christian Midolo-Ray for $222,000.

On Aug. 13, 2021, property located at 485 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Peter McEvoy to Kristin Crossland for $78,571.

On Aug. 13, 2021, property located at 824 S. Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Larry Thompson to Cody Whitney for $35,000.

On Aug. 13, 2021, property located at 1255 E. Campville Rd., Town of Owego, form Eric and David Czebiniak to Regan Phillips for $245,000.

On Aug. 16, 2021, property located at 290 Prospect St., Village of Owego, from Timothy and Anne Gale to Edwardo Maldonado for $48,900.

On Aug. 16, 2021, property located at 1142 Hollister Rd., Town of Owego, from Richard Wilczak to Dorene Hill and Dennis Matteson for $19,000.

On Aug. 16, 2021, property located at 35 Lincoln St., Village of Waverly, from Tony and Stacy Santalucia to Erin Sweeney and Jacob Hogan for $159,900.

On Aug. 16, 2021, property located at 4970 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from Phillip and Kayla Baker and Ludwig Howard to Jordan Huffman for $231,000.

On Aug. 16, 2021, property located at 12 Owego St. Extension, Village of Spencer, from Patrick and Michele Conrad to Jacob Brown and Kristin Whittaker for $160,000.

On Aug. 16, 2021, property located at Backwest Creek Road, Town of Candor, from Hardwood Acres LLC, Manuel Mendonca as Member, to Misogi Farms LLC for $135,300.

On Aug. 17, 2021, property located at 80 Harnecky Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Tara Heiss to Shadi Aouad and Jessica Truman for $199,500.

On Aug. 17, 2021, property located at 114 Estates Dr., Tioga, from Jeffrey and Anne Gardner to Ronald and Rhonda Pasto Jr. for $235,000.

On Aug. 17, 2021, property located at 17 London Lane, Town of Owego, from John Rasile to Kristopher Hovermale for $300,000.

On Aug. 17, 2021, property located at 1 Somerset Dr., Town of Owego, from Albert Dorrington IV to Frank, Karen and Nicholas Chernega for $400,000.