Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi there, my name is Clara. I have been living at Maddie’s Meadows since December of 2019. I was returned two times by people who adopted me and then returned me.

You’re probably thinking wow, look at that beautiful cat, why would anyone return her – not once, but twice. Well I am more than a pretty face and I guess that in my case, it is not a good thing. The thing is I love people, and I am just about the only kitty in this house that will walk up and greet strangers coming through the door; however, my tolerance for their affection is limited. I give them three or four times to pet me and then I am done.

With no warning whatsoever I will bite you. Sorry, but that is the way it is. I mean business too; I bite hard. I am not a fan of the other cats either. I know my name has been mentioned in this column more than a couple of times before because I terrorize the other cats too, especially Magic. I don’t know what it is about Magic, but I really do not like him, he makes me mad. So even though he is bigger than me I’m always trying to get him.

So I believe that I will always be here. Nancy knows to only pet me three times and Magic and most of the other cats know not to bother me at all. We all get along well if they make allowances for my behavior issues. I’m okay with them letting me have my way, and they are okay if I don’t bite them; it’s a win-win, right?

Nancy wanted me to mention that times are getting harder, so if you can see your way clear to donate to help her take care of all of us she would really appreciate it. You can send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, NY 13827.