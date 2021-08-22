What’s Happening for the week of August 22, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 15 through OCTOBER 2

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, live presentations will take place on Aug. 14 and Sept. 11 at the Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

SEPTEMBER 8 to DECEMBER 15

Dance Lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge every Wednesday, 7 p.m., Front Street, Owego. The cost is $10 per person. Lessons will include East Coast Swing for four weeks, American Rumba for four weeks, Foxtrot for three weeks, and Cha-Cha to close out the year.

AUGUST 22

Ice Cream Social, 4 p.m. at the Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C, Tioga Center.

Bev McCann and Friends from the “Music City Show / RFD TV” Concert, 6 p.m., on The Green in East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather the concert will be held in the sanctuary of the Federated Church located on the corner of Church and Main Streets in East Smithfield, Pa.

Back to School Supply Blast Giveaway, noon to 12:45 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Backpacks and school supplies will be available on a first come first serve basis.

The Tillers and Toilers Garden Club of Newark Valley Ice Cream Social, 2 to 4 p.m., The Village Green in Newark Valley. In case of rain it will move inside to the Noble Room in the Municipal Building. In addition to the ice cream there will be baskets to be raffled off as well as a bake sale with desserts to take home.

AUGUST 25

Podcasts! Finding, Subscribing and Listening Free Workshop, 3 p.m. Contact Kenneth at George F. Johnson Library, Endicott for more information by calling (607) 757-5359, by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com, or by visiting tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

TCRM to host BT BOCES Teacher Aide Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, 143 North Ave., Owego.

AUGUST 26

Candor Farmers’ Market, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, brooms, and a food truck.

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Town of Richford Free Outdoor Concert, 6 p.m., Rawley Park, 13334 Rte. 38, Richford. The Dean Goble Band will play country, southern rock, bluegrass and swing, rain or shine. Concessions provided by the Richford Fire Department. Bake sale by local Girl Scouts.

AUGUST 27

“The Message from the Mount” – A gospel event, 5 p.m., dinner and face painting at 6 p.m., message performed while riding on the back of live animals, Nichols Baptist Church, 90 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call (607) 474-7021.

Owego Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, check out the Owego Elks Facebook page or call 687-1039.

AUGUST 28

Chicken BBQ and Pulled Pork, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal Center. Bake Sale and Yard Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 748-0004 for more information.

Dog Daze of Summer Bike Run and Music event. Registration for the Bike Run is at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m., Hickories Park, Owego. There will be music, food, vendors, raffles and more from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a K9 demonstration with K9 Maggie at 2:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park and new K9 equipment for OPD’s K9, Maggie. This is a FREE event. Bring a lawn chair!

Tioga-Nichols Lions Club Silent Auction, doors open at 6 p.m., drawing begins at 7 p.m., Nichols Fire Station, 106 E. River Rd., Nichols.

The K.I.N.D Project [Kids in Need of Diapers] will be open from 9 to 11 a.m., 228 Main St., Owego. If you know that you will be coming, call ahead to (607) 687-4394 or (607) 687-4394 on Thursday or Friday so they can prepare your orders and have them ready for you to pick up.

Richford Highland Cemetery Association’s Annual Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. Meeting is to elect officers and trustees, and to transact cemetery business. All lot owners and interested persons are welcome to attend.

AUGUST 29

AUGUST 30

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

AUGUST 31

Intro to Instagram Free Workshop, 11 a.m. Contact Kenneth at George F. Johnson Library, Endicott for more information by calling (607) 757-5359, by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com, or by visiting tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

SEPTEMBER 2

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church of Owego 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 4

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time, and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

SEPTEMBER 9

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

SEPTEMBER 11

North Rome Wesleyan Church 2021 Sportsman’s Expo featuring Duck Dynasty’s John Godwin begins at noon, Route 187, Rome, Pa. (across from Dollar General). There is free admission, food, and door prizes.

Owego Fallen Firefighter Memorial Golf Tournament, registration at 9:30 a.m., shotgun start at 10:28 a.m., Catatonk Golf Club, Catatonk. For more information, visit www.ffmgolf.com.

6th Annual Walk Against Suicide, registration at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m., Riverfront Park, 100 Riverfront Park Rd., Sayre, Pa. Donations will be accepted and will help fund the event.

SEPTEMBER 13

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

The Susquenango Sail and Power Squadron Safety Course (known as America’s Boating Club), four consecutive Mondays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at the Johnson City High School, 666 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City, N.Y. The charge for the course materials and exam is $50. For additional details and pre-registration form, call Les Smith at (607) 797-7391 or visit www.susquenango.org.

Drive Thru Chicken BBQ, noon, Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. The cost is $10 per person.

SEPTEMBER 16

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Annual Meeting for the Smithboro Cemetery Association, 6 p.m., Kerry Root’s home, 32 Lyle Rd., Barton.

SEPTEMBER 17

Take-out dinners from the Owego Elks Lodge resume with Stuffed Peppers, Mixed Vegetables, and Sprinkle Cupcakes, $10. This event will be by pre-order only, with all orders due by Sept. 6. Order by calling 687-1039 or via a message to the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page.

SEPTEMBER 18

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

Owego Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, checkout the Owego Elks Facebook page or call 687-1039.

SEPTEMBER 23

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

SEPTEMBER 30

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 1

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

OCTOBER 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 14

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 16

Owego Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, checkout the Owego Elks Facebook page or call 687-1039.

OCTOBER 23

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Meadows Fire Company Hall, 836 Maple St., Little Meadows, Pa. They are now taking registrations from vendors wishing to sell their craft items at this event. The cost is $25 for one 8 ft. space with or without a table, and $20 for one 6 ft. space with or without a table. Electricity will not be available. Any Craft items may be sold, except for food. For more information, and/or to register, call Donna at (607) 205-9051 or Barb at (570) 395-3248, or send an email to lmumcc175@gmail.com. Payment must be submitted to reserve your table.

OCTOBER 25

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 28

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 20

Owego Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, checkout the Owego Elks Facebook page or call 687-1039.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 18

Owego Elks Lodge Monthly Community Social Ballroom Dance with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 to 8 p.m., Front Street, Owego. For more information, checkout the Owego Elks Facebook page or call 687-1039.