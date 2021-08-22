The Catfish Derby is back!

The annual Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby is back this year, following a lapse after COVID restrictions canceled it in 2020, and then the June 2021 date was postponed back in March.

The event, set for Sept. 11 and 12, is being hosted by Chapter 480 of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) out of Owego.

VVA Chapter 480 President, Lee Spinner, is pleased that the Derby is a go. Back in April the group reached out to the community about interest and stated that if a good response were received by May 1, then the Derby would be planned for September.

Although June 25 is National Catfish Day and June is typically a better time, most responses received about holding the September date were positive.

Fishing enthusiasts expressed on the VVA Chapter 480 Facebook page, “I believe that we can all pull this off and stay safe,” and, “Please hold this tournament; the community needs something to look forward to!”

The Derby remembers and is named after Joseph Kinney, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam from 1973-1976. Kinney passed away in 2011 at the age of 58.

Fishing was a passion for Kinney, and according to VVA Chapter 480 President Lee Spinner, “Joe Kinney helped start the Catfish Derby.”

Sign-ups for the Catfish Derby will be held at the new Highway Building located at 2354 State Rte. 434 in Owego.

At past Catfish Derby’s boats were launched from Hickories Park. A 911 Ceremony is scheduled on Saturday, so boat launches will instead take place in Apalachin, near the Campville Bridge. Participants should reach out to organizers regarding any other boat launch options.

There is a $25 per person entry fee. Checks or money orders should be made payable to VVA Chapter 480. Registrants under the age of 18 must have their signature accompanied by the signature of a parent or guardian.

Participants must check in at Derby Headquarters prior to fishing. Registration rules also include a polygraph test.

Some of the Derby’s basic rules include; only the single heaviest fish will be weighed, with one fish entered per contestant. If there is a tie, the first fish weighed-in wins.

Catfish must be caught between 7 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday from the Susquehanna River in Tioga County.

Participants should refer to all other official rules as distributed by Derby organizers.

A raffle ticket will be included in the Derby Entry Packet. Participants must prominently display the official entry button on their person at all times during the Derby.

Several raffles and door prizes will be up for grabs such as gift certificates to restaurants and various merchants, tickets to sporting events, and a variety of items from several merchants in the area. Only one major prize will be awarded per contestant.

VVA Chapter 480 wishes to put the spotlight on everyone who is deployed, and remembers their sacrifice as well as the sacrifice of their families. Red tee shirts featuring the Catfish Derby logo will be available at the event. The tee shirts highlight the RED movement, or “Remember Everyone Deployed.”

The VVA Chapter 480 is dedicated to helping fellow veterans and supports the community by participating in several charitable events and activities throughout the year. The group purchases gifts at Christmas for veterans and delivers them to the Oxford Veterans home, donates and volunteers at local food pantries, and supports youth activities such as at the Boys & Girls Club in Owego and donates towards an OFA scholarship, just to name a few.

The VVA Chapter 480 is located at VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St. in Owego. The group meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. New members are welcome.

For more information, visit the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 480 Facebook page, or view their web site, https://vvachapter480.webs.com.