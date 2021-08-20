Community events planned at Rawley Park in Richford

On Friday, Aug. 20, the Town of Richford will hold a movie night and community night at Rawley Park, located at 1334 Route 38 in Richford, starting at 8 p.m. The movie shown will be Luca.

Set on the Italian Riviera, Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides, but all the fun is threatened by a secret: Luca and his newfound best friend Alberto are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, the Town of Richford will hold a free outdoor concert at Rawley Park beginning at 6 p.m. The Dean Goble Band will play country, southern rock, bluegrass and swing, rain or shine. The Richford Fire Department will provide concessions, and a bake sale will be held by the local Girl Scout troop.

This project is made possible, in part, with public funds from New York State Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program, administered regionally by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.

All are invited for a great night of music and community.