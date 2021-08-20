Donholt and Portararo swap wins at McBride Memorial at Champion Speedway

Each year Champion Speedway pays tribute to Larry and Kathy McBride, parents of multi-time East Coast Speedway Champions, Lenny and Tuff McBride, with a race in their memory. Larry covered all the events for years for Cycle News and the local newspapers and also video taped the races while Kathy was a track worker for the New York facilities who did signup and scoring. They were a great couple and produced two of the greatest riders the sport has seen in the East. It is an event the riders always look forward to and Aug. 7 was no different.

It was an exciting night of scratch and handicap racing. In the Scratch feature Casey Donholt made a lightning start to take a lead he never gave up but young “Sideways” Spencer Portararo held a borrowed bike wide open for four laps, right on his tail, to take second. Len McBride, who is the season points leader currently as steady as always for 3rd. Two younger riders, Mike Cortese Jr. and Dalton Oakden had nice nights, and were 4th and 5th respectively.

Portararo, riding his Scotts Headers, Sammy Tanner Arai Helmet, Justice Bros., Tanks Auto, Joe V’s Auto, JBR, Harman Boyz sponsored GM, would get revenge in the Handicap Main as he came from the 50 yard line to overtake the lower yardage riders and win the 6 lap battle with McBride, fittingly taking second place for his parents, with Cortese capping off a great night nailing 3rd place.

The next events on the East Coast scene are the Danny Moonbeam Fallon NYS Championships Aug. 20 at Action Park East in Greene, N.Y. and Aug. 21 at Champion Speedway; but the really big news that was announced was that the local tracks have been granted AMA US National Speedway Championship Series rounds for the first time ever to be held outside of California. Round one will be Saturday, Sept. 4 at Action Park East in Greene, and Round 2 on Sunday, Sept. 5 at Champion Speedway. The top riders from all over the Country will be taking part, including 10-time AMA US National Champion Billy Janniro.

More information can be found at www.eastcoastspeedway.com or www.speedwaybikescom.

Larry and Kathy McBride Memorial Results from Champion Speedway

Scratch Main

1. Casey Donholt

2. Spencer Portararo

3. Len McBride

4. Mike Cortese

5. Dalton Oakden

Handicap Main

1. Spencer Portararo

2. Len McBride

3. Mike Cortese

4. Dalton Oakden

5. Casey Donholt

6. Andy Kourafas

Division 2

1. Brian McManamon

2. Neil Miller

3. Dana Marsh

4. Mark Bradley

Division 3

1. Jerry Harman JR

2. Scott Vargo

3. Alexis Pearl Heath

4. Zack Ostrander

5. Alan Bernklau

6. Timothy Wilmarth

Junior

1. Joel Farwell

2. Cody Pierce

3. Dalton Marsh

4. Gracie Bailey