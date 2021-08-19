Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m new here. My name is Bridgette. I live at Gail’s house. She has been collecting a whole bunch of us from a place on Glenmary Drive. I am about 18 weeks old and I have been fixed and am up to date on my shots.

I am used to being around a lot of cats, but I’m not sure about dogs. I can be friendly once I get to know you, but I am a little shy until I do.

I am a very nice kitty and would like to find a family of my own where I can be safe, so if you think I look nice and you are patient with new kitties, call Gail and say that you are interested in the kitty called Bridgette. Her number is (607) 689-3033.

If you would like to help Gail help us, you can send a check addressed to Gail Ghinger to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. It’s hard work rescuing all of us kitties, so please consider helping her.