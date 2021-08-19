Overdose Awareness Day – The Importance of Vigils

Every year on Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness day is recognized around the world. Sally J Finn of St. Kilda, Melbourne Australia, founded overdose Awareness Day in 2001. This day is important to help remember those who have died, without stigma, and accept the grief of those who have lost loved ones or friends to overdose.

Some of the goals of Overdose Awareness Day are to give people an opportunity to publicly mourn their loved ones, without guilt or shame; give people access to support services that are available; let people know that if they are a current or former drug user they are valued; and to inform people in the community and around the world of the risk of overdose.

A common way that International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized is with a Vigil, which offers the opportunity for communities to come together in a safe and uplifting way. This is a great way to offer a supportive space for those to mourn their loved ones without the worry of stigma or shame. Substance misuse and overdose do not discriminate; anyone can be impacted. A vigil is a place where people can come together and support one another through the grief and pain of losing a loved one.

Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) Coalition, along with the Valley United Presbyterian Church, are hosting the 4th Annual Overdose Awareness Day Vigil on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Owego Courthouse Gazebo. The Vigil themed, “A River in the Desert”, will be a space for those whose lives are deeply affected by substance misuse to come to grieve and remember loved ones.

If you or someone you know has been affected by overdose, or you would like to stand in solidarity with members of our community who have been impacted, join them on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

All are welcome, and resource tables and Narcan training will be available.