Tillers and Toilers to hold Ice Cream Social on August 22

Tillers and Toilers to hold Ice Cream Social on August 22Guests enjoy ice cream and sitting with friends in the Newark Valley Village Green gardens. (Provided photo)

Posted By: psadvert August 17, 2021

The Tillers and Toilers Garden Club of Newark Valley are having an Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Village Green in Newark Valley. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move inside to the Noble Room in the Municipal Building. 

Tillers and Toilers to hold Ice Cream Social on August 22

Members Patti Cawley and Cheryl Finch get the Tillers and Toilers T-shirts ready for sale during a previous event. (Provided photo)

In addition to the ice cream there will be baskets to be raffled off as well as a bake sale with desserts to take home. Proceeds from the Ice Cream Social will go toward the upkeep and care of the flower gardens in Newark Valley.

Tillers and Toilers to hold Ice Cream Social on August 22

Kathy Brennan and Cheryl Caister’s granddaughter serve up ice cream and all the trimmings, (Provided photo)

  

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tillers and Toilers to hold Ice Cream Social on August 22"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*