Tillers and Toilers to hold Ice Cream Social on August 22

The Tillers and Toilers Garden Club of Newark Valley are having an Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Village Green in Newark Valley. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move inside to the Noble Room in the Municipal Building.

In addition to the ice cream there will be baskets to be raffled off as well as a bake sale with desserts to take home. Proceeds from the Ice Cream Social will go toward the upkeep and care of the flower gardens in Newark Valley.