Readers’ Column for the week of August 15, 2021

Children are not in danger of getting the virus and if they do, they are safe and they are not in danger of passing the virus. So, get over it! Let these kids go back to school. You’ve already ruined a year and a half of their schooling and put them behind, so stop with this big government BS and stop making children get vaccinations or wear masks. Masks don’t work.

~

I thought Mario was bad but his son surely surpasses him. How did nobody in the fake news see right through this guy? I did. I never voted for him or Andrew. How were so many people fooled? Are they really that gullible? He even got an Emmy award! Are you kidding me, and he went after Kavanaugh? I’m so glad that he resigned. Hopefully now we get a governor in there who will work for the people of New York State and bring this state back to what it used to be. Hopefully it will turn red and go republican.

~

The truth is obvious and the concept is simple. God who created everything never had a beginning. He has always been and He will always be; He is eternal. The universe is not eternal. It had a beginning and it will have an end. Heaven and hell will remain forever. God will be in heaven but He will not be in hell. Where will you be?

~

What the hell is wrong with you people? You print minutia and misinformation every single week in this column. This is the third time I’ve called about a friend of mine in Big Flats that contracted Bell’s Palsy from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and you won’t print it. Who in the heck do you think you are protecting? You are not protecting the people who are getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He’s got Bell’s Palsy; he’s paralyzed! Check it out if you don’t believe me. I’m telling you facts and you’re printing minutia. You are not helping anybody. You are censoring what I say but you are printing all this other misinformation and minutia. You are all humanitarians, I tell you. (Note from the Editor: Because of the nature of your comment, we needed to verify and were able to find a news source that verified: www.weny.com/story/44154825/local-man-gets-extremely-rare-diagnosis-after-covid-19-vaccine.)

~

So do you think Cuomo will be making his grand entrance at the New York State Fair as he does every year? Should I be looking for him?

~

Jesus is coming very soon. Prepare to meet thy God.

~

To the reader who called about God. How sad. Of course God always was. Before God, nothing. Of course He created everything. You poor soul. Is it any wonder our world is where it is? God is everywhere and in everything. I don’t care what religion you are. There is one greater than us who created everything. God bless!

~

How many women’s lives would be saved if everyone carried a gun, women included, when they go for a walk or on their way home and also have a big dog with them?

~

I was looking on Facebook and reading all the remarks about the roads being so bad up to Evergreen Cemetery in the village of Owego. They certainly are right. I think they are so bad that it’s really time to close the front gates and shut the roads off up there. It looks to me like somebody could go over the bank with the large potholes, especially in the area of the Indian Girl’s monument, southbound out of the cemetery. It is really bad. I think there is a big liability with the village and if they are not going to fix it, it should be closed off. I would hate to see that, however I would hate to see somebody go over the bank. Villages are judged on how they take care of their dead and it’s sure not a very good reflection of what’s going on up there.

~

To all you who wear masks out there for other reasons, I apologize. I’m sorry and God bless you. My sarcasm was not meant for you. It was meant for the people that wear them to make a political statement. The sheep. Okay? So get well, and again I apologize; and to the other people, baa, baa.

~

Today is Aug. 10 at 12:23 p.m., I just heard the best news I ever heard. Cuomo is resigning! So to that, I say good riddins.

~

In my opinion you should get over the politics of the vaccine and save your life and your family’s life. So glad to hear that it’s time to blame the unvaccinated for the spread of COVID.

~

I would like to know what has happened to the children’s ranch on Montrose Turnpike. I guess it’s called Maple Grove now. I took the kids up there the other day to see the horses and stuff and I see there is nothing going on. Somebody said they were supposed to put a bunch of solar panels on the farm but I didn’t see any solar panels, I didn’t see any children around. Are they closed, will they reopen? I thought somebody would at least let us know because it is kind of a fixture in the community. A neighbor had said they moved. Please, if anybody knows anything about it, please let us know.

~

I think it is a shame that our older population can’t go visit their deceased relatives in Evergreen cemetery because they are so fearful of the bad roads, the potholes and so on, that could catapult them up over the bank up there. Maybe it’s time to close those roads down until you get them fixed.

~

I have a pair of table lamps, they’re pretty nice, I’ll give them to anybody that wants to come and pick them up. They don’t have to be on a table. My number is 748-2942.

~

I read The Owego Pennysaver’s Aug. 8 edition. I have never, in my whole entire life, read so many hateful comments. I didn’t realize that there are so many hateful people in my community. These are people I see, talk to, people I may work with. It’s really sad. To get down to it, what do you really have to be so hateful about? You still live in a free country to make your own choices and your decisions. For the people that are so hateful, you’re making your choices and your decisions, so other people should be able to make theirs. I just don’t understand. It’s a sad, sad time when everybody is so hateful.

~

Why hasn’t anyone had meetings about COVID with the people of Tioga County? We the people have many questions. The counties of Broome, Tioga, etc., want to know about COVID.

~

Maybe now Andrew Cuomo can live in Puerto Rico or Israel.

~

Andrew Cuomo is an abusive tyrant, period!

~

Predictions are that the COVID vaccines will be fully approved within a month. What excuse will the anti-vax crowd use then?

~

I’ve been following the social media conversations about Cuomo. Near as I can figure out, all the women accusing Cuomo are telling the truth and all the women accusing Trump are liars – and besides, with Trump it happened too long ago. What other reason could there be for some of the comments?

~

Vaccination. On one side we have a college dropout and a guy with a BA in history. On the other side we have thousands of medical professionals. Why is this a difficult decision when it comes to whom we should believe?

~

Village of Newark Valley: What is it going to take to get the streetlights hooked back up and the old poles removed? We paid good money for lights; they at least ought to be working!

~

At the Newark Valley food pantry located across from elementary school some nice people made a very nice veggie stand. If you have extra veggies, feel free to drop them off. Just place what you have on shelves. It would be greatly appreciated.

~

I just wanted to say I didn’t do anything wrong!

~

We had a productive meeting on Aug. 3 Town Hall meeting to discuss the dirt bike problem in the Ridgewood development Town of Owego. There’s going to be a follow up meeting on Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. to see if the town board plans any action on this subject. We need everyone who is concerned to attend.

~

I have been following the vaccination controversy in this column for the past several weeks. Part of being civilized human beings is having responsibility towards your fellow humans. What if people turned down the polio vaccine for themselves and their children not that long ago? Would you want to look at a little child trapped forever as a cripple in a wheelchair and know it was at least partially your fault? When one knowingly does things to their own body out of just pure stubbornness / selfishness with no other reason, directly affecting others who are innocent with their choice, in any way, financially, physically, emotionally, whatever, society should not have to “pick up the tab” for their inhumane and irresponsible actions.

~

I hope the facts are not true that a lady tried to throw a dog into the creek here in Newark Valley. If this is a true fact, this individual should be charged for animal cruelty. This is a shameful act, and if it’s true and the person is the person I believe they are; their dog should be confiscated from them until they can prove that they’re not as nuts as this situation sounds.

If the U.S. government wants to house people that can’t pay rent or refuse to pay rent, then they should do so, but they shouldn’t bank on mom and pop investing real estate people to house people who can’t pay. Landlords are not the Red Cross. The government wants to house people? Take the people who don’t want to pay, give them a place to stay.

~

So, our so-called government wants to mandate more electric vehicles; that might be a bad idea. All of those battery vehicles have to be charged overnight and there might be a time we have brownouts, because they can’t charge up all these batteries. There are better ways of doing it than electric batteries. Positive fuel cells use water, and water is a very common and very good green substance. The government people aren’t very smart – they are politicians.

~

So now it’s being reported that more of the vaccinated people are being tested positive for COVID than the unvaccinated, and the people just keep right on believing Fauci. I can’t believe this!

~

Come to find out Dr. Fauci has been funding experiments infecting dogs, beagles, with deadly viruses, doing experiments on them and torturing them. How come that doesn’t surprise me? What a jerk!

~

Now the socialist Marxist Biden administration has made it illegal to evict tenants from their apartments, even though many of them can afford it and are working. Are you kidding me? So if you work hard all your life, save money to invest or maybe buy some apartments, now you are getting screwed. You are getting screwed for working hard your whole life by a government that is so full of crap it makes me sick. Free, free, free. That’s all they know.

~

The Trump haters really hate your country, America. They want to see Biden, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, and the rest of that lot destroy it.

~

The purpose of the Marxist democrats is to sponsor an invasion of over 1 million illegal aliens per year to politically empower future democratic election wins, just like the last election which they stole. The republicans must fight back hard to impeach Biden and to destroy the democrats, not play nice and support their Marxist agenda. We need to resurrect the tea party or something much more powerful to fight back. Our national freedom is at stake. Fight back now!

~

Newsflash! Uh oh, don’t look now, but lothario Cuomo has 14 days to go before his demise as governor. Now Ms. Reed, one of Biden’s similar accusers concerning a violent attack, is asking for a senior citizen investigation of hands on Joe. These democrats are motivated by true love. Remember in November.

~

Of all the letters from democrats that write into this column, I’ve yet to hear them give one good example of something Joe Biden has done. Everything he’s done has been a disaster. Every policy he’s put forth has been a planned disaster to destroy this country and turn it into a globalist Marxist dump. Let’s hear it democrats; let’s hear all the good things your buddy Joe has done for this country. I’ve been waiting for about two years now – well, seven months for Joe Biden. I never hear anything good a democrat does because they don’t do anything good. They are plain and simple evil.