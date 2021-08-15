Tanya Tucker cancels August 20 show at Tioga Downs

Tioga Downs Casino Resort recently announced that Tanya Tucker has made the difficult decision to cancel her show there on Aug. 20, as she continues to recover from ongoing medical treatment.

All tickets purchased through Tickemaster.com will be automatically refunded by Ticketmaster. Tickets purchased at the Tioga Downs gift shop may be returned to the gift shop for a refund starting Monday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. You should take both your tickets and your sales receipt for a refund.

All ticket sales from the concert were to benefit the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group. Plus, each ticket sold was to be matched by owner Jeff Gural, resulting in a donation of $40 for each ticket sold. Gural has graciously made the decision that although the concert has been canceled and tickets will be refunded, Tioga Downs Casino Resort will be donating the sales for 2,000 tickets sold, or $40,000 to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group.

In addition, Gural will personally match the donation, resulting in a total donation of $80,000 to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group.

Gural stated, “Although it is disappointing we won’t be able to have the concert, we certainly understand and we wish Ms. Tucker a speedy recovery. Donating the money from all the tickets sold is very important to me so I am happy to do it and I hope to have another benefit concert sometime next summer.”

For all updates on Tioga Downs summer events, visit tiogadowns.com.