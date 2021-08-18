It takes a village; Tioga County Fair welcomed back in grand fashion

What’s a fair without a carnival; and you can’t be the oldest running fair in the state without deep roots – agriculture. This year’s county fair offered a blend of both, and was a welcome return for fairgoers that attend each year, and after a year filled with lockdowns. You could see the smiles on the faces of all who came through the gates; they were happy to be back.
Especially excited were the 4-H youth that returned with their animal projects this year.
Bristol and Wyatt Bergfjord, and Charlie, Gabriel, and Justus Newton are pictured with some of the animals they brought to the fair on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
According to Melissa Watkins, Resource Educator and 4-H Youth Development, there were hundreds of animals and youth exhibits at the fair this year.
“The energy is great,” said Watkins, adding, “The kids are so excited.”
Logan and Avery Bensley are pictured at the Tioga County Fair on Tuesday with Marshmallow. (Photo by Wendy Post)
4-H kept working on their animal programs last year, but not in a fair and exhibit setting, which the youth enjoy. And participating youth were also able to gather with their friends for the weeklong event.
The members of 4-H were keeping busy during fair week as well with their popular Dairy Bar. Their taco salad seemed to be a fair favorite.
And just past the cattle barns and around the bend was the arts and crafts barn at this year’s fair, offering local artisans an opportunity to submit their craft for judging. The pie contest was also a favorite this year.
Cinda Goodrich, on the right, along with her helpers, readies for the pie-eating contest on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Further down, and towards the grandstands, sits the newly renovated pavilion, which is utilized as a gathering place and a beer tent.
About four weeks ago, according to Owego Fire Department Chief Jim Morris, the department approached the village to take over the pavilion, which was ready to collapse. The village obliged.
Pictured at the renovated pavilion at the Tioga County Fairgrounds are OFD Chief Jim Morris, Cheri Porcari, and Eric Johnson. The pavilion was renovated in honor of Captain Matthew Porcari, an OFD member that died in the line of duty in January of 2013. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Work began three weeks before the fair, and approximately 15 members of OFD began working on renovations. Morris stated that they worked every day, and everything was basically replaced except for the roof.
To put a heartfelt community touch on the newly constructed pavilion, OFD members dedicated the pavilion to Captain Matthew Porcari, an OFD member that died in the line of duty in January of 2013.
Thanks to the efforts of Owego Fire Department members and volunteers, the pavilion at the Tioga County Fairgrounds was renovated in honor of Captain Matthew Porcari, an OFD member that died in the line of duty in January of 2013. Pictured on Tuesday at the newly renovated pavilion are Cheri Porcari, Tammy, Terini, John Porcari, and other family members. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Members of the Porcari family gathered at the pavilion early last week to look at the etched Memorial that permanently rests on the structure, and to get a glance of the finished project.
Cheri Porcari, Captain Matt Porcari’s mom, said that she felt very honored. “They need to all sing American Pie,” she said of the OFD members that gathered. “That was his favorite.”
“It’s a way to keep Matt’s memory alive,” said Morris of the dedication and the pavilion.
Pictured are some of the crew that worked on the new pavilion at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, and just in time for the fair last week. Pictured, are Jim Morris, Jim Boland, Tyler Boland, Bobby Franz, Nick Jerzac, Aaron Riegel, Jonathan Marks, and Jason Weaver. The pavilion was renovated in honor of Captain Matthew Porcari, an OFD member that died in the line of duty in January of 2013. (Photo by Wendy Post)
“We said we’ll never forget, and we are not going to,” he added. “We’ll protect things from here.”
The 65-year-old pavilion now has a new life. After experiencing several floods and severe weather, the pavilion has new poles, new blacktop, and new lights.
Putting some finishing touches on the renovated pavilion at the fairgrounds, and just in time for the fair last week. The pavilion was renovated in honor of Captain Matthew Porcari, an OFD member that died in the line of duty in January of 2013. (Photo by Wendy Post)
“Basically, everything is new,” Morris added.
On Thursday evening, while Wreckless Marci performed for guests on the grandstand stage, guests could hear the music at the nearby pavilion as they enjoyed playing Monte Carlo, along with some adult beverages.
Even Cheri herself has memories of visiting the beer tent at the fair.
“I remember when we had a beer tent at the fair,” said Cheri, “but it was over 40 years ago.”
The Riegel’s, from the Rainbow Trail, provided the beverages for the beer tent.
The county fair also offered some derby action, with drivers anxious to get back out into the center of the track.
And the performance by Wreckless Marci on Thursday evening was nothing less than entertaining. The band, who was working on other things and spending time with family during the pandemic, felt good to be back out performing, and was able to do so in the same fashion as their previous Strawberry Festival shows; with fireworks exploding behind the stage as the fans in the grandstands pulled out their phones and began recording the moment.
Wreckless Marci performs on the Grandstand Stage on Thursday, and into the fireworks that followed. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Playing Comfortably Numb as the fireworks set off, one guest, upon departure, looked over and said, “Fireworks to Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb; it doesn’t get any better than this.”
Outlaw Country Artist Tim Ruffo opened for the show, and as guests began to trickle into the grandstands; even some of the fair volunteers took some time out to listen to a song or two.
Tim Ruffo performs for guests at the Tioga County Fair on Thursday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Friday’s continued demo action was a good lead into Saturday’s Outlaw Pulling Series Action and the lumberjack competition – performed this year on the Midway.
Vital to the county fair, and its host of activities and full schedule of events are the dedicated volunteers, as well as the community. It takes everyone to make the fair a reality, year after year. From the sponsors, to the guests, to the volunteers and the folks that donate their time and services, the Tioga County Fair is truly a community event.
The hard workers behind the scenes, Jim Morris, OFD Fire Chief; Jonathan Marks, Fair Board President; and Eric Johnson, of the Johnson’s Pools & Spas and Hearths Family, and Tioga County Fair Board Member. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Times may be changing, and life can be difficult and often strange, as we witnessed over the last year; but the one thing we always have is community.
It takes a Village, they say.
Equipment is lined up on Monday for the Tioga County Fair, held Aug. 10-14 in Owego, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The New York Sire Stakes was held on Monday on the oval track at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A ribbon is cut Tuesday morning to officiate the fair. In the center, and standing next to Sally Yablonsky, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce interim director and CEO, is Jonathan Marks, Tioga County Fair Board president. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Kathryn Donnelly, FFA member and member of the 4H Animal Aholics, poses with her animal at the fair on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Lynnae Thompson is pictured with Lucas at the Tioga County Fair on Tuesday. Thompson is a member of the All Over Clover Kids 4-H Club. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Jasmine Auffhammer, a member of 4H Animal Aholics, grooms her Market Steer on Tuesday at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Pictured in the cattle barn on Tuesday, at the Tioga County Fair, are Rachel Brennan, member of All Over Clover Kids 4-H Club; Mary VanDusen, member of 4H Animal Aholics; Colt Klossner, who was just visiting; and Jaime Card, 4H Animal Aholics. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Pictured are Dan and Ruth Beasley, from SweeTrees Maple Products in Berkshire, N.Y. Here, they are set up in the Arts & Crafts Barn at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Guests arrive early on Tuesday for the Tioga County Fair. Pictured are Nick, Sue, and Frank. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Painted Pony Championship Rodeo welcomed guests at the Tioga County Fair on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Painted Pony Championship Rodeo welcomed guests and participants at the Tioga County Fair on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Painted Pony Championship Rodeo welcomed guests and participants at the Tioga County Fair on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Painted Pony Championship Rodeo welcomed guests and participants at the Tioga County Fair on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
These ladies are getting ready to compete during Tuesday’s Painted Pony Championship Rodeo at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A behind the scenes look at the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, held Tuesday evening at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Taking a rest before the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo on Tuesday, and at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Rounding them up during the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo on Tuesday, and at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A bit of trick riding during the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo on Tuesday, and at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Rounding them up during the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo on Tuesday, and at the Tioga County Fair. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Children enjoy rides on Aug. 11 at the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Young people enjoy the Super Slide on at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 11. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Goats welcome visitors on Aug. 11 at the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Animals are eager for attention and a treat at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 11. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Kids take on their own derby style action during the Power Wheels Derby at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 11. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A quick helmet adjustment during the Power Wheels Derby at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 11. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Demo Derby action heats up on Aug. 11 at the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The Demo Derby was action packed on Aug. 11 at the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Time for a red flag at the Demo Derby on Aug. 11 at the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A bird’s eye view and maybe even a much-needed breeze on a hot day at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 11. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Demo Derby fans filled both stands on Aug. 11 at the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Families enjoyed time together at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 11. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Visitors enjoyed walking through the 4-H barns at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 11. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Pictured is the pavilion at Marvin Park in Owego prior to renovations by the Owego Fire Department. The pavilion was renovated in honor of Captain Matthew Porcari, an OFD member that died in the line of duty in January of 2013. Provided photo.
Volunteers work on the pavilion at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, and prior to the start of the fair. The pavilion was renovated by the Owego Fire Department in honor of Captain Matthew Porcari, an OFD member that died in the line of duty in January of 2013. Provided photo.
