It takes a village; Tioga County Fair welcomed back in grand fashion

What’s a fair without a carnival; and you can’t be the oldest running fair in the state without deep roots – agriculture. This year’s county fair offered a blend of both, and was a welcome return for fairgoers that attend each year, and after a year filled with lockdowns. You could see the smiles on the faces of all who came through the gates; they were happy to be back.

Especially excited were the 4-H youth that returned with their animal projects this year.

According to Melissa Watkins, Resource Educator and 4-H Youth Development, there were hundreds of animals and youth exhibits at the fair this year.

“The energy is great,” said Watkins, adding, “The kids are so excited.”

4-H kept working on their animal programs last year, but not in a fair and exhibit setting, which the youth enjoy. And participating youth were also able to gather with their friends for the weeklong event.

The members of 4-H were keeping busy during fair week as well with their popular Dairy Bar. Their taco salad seemed to be a fair favorite.

And just past the cattle barns and around the bend was the arts and crafts barn at this year’s fair, offering local artisans an opportunity to submit their craft for judging. The pie contest was also a favorite this year.

Further down, and towards the grandstands, sits the newly renovated pavilion, which is utilized as a gathering place and a beer tent.

About four weeks ago, according to Owego Fire Department Chief Jim Morris, the department approached the village to take over the pavilion, which was ready to collapse. The village obliged.

Work began three weeks before the fair, and approximately 15 members of OFD began working on renovations. Morris stated that they worked every day, and everything was basically replaced except for the roof.

To put a heartfelt community touch on the newly constructed pavilion, OFD members dedicated the pavilion to Captain Matthew Porcari, an OFD member that died in the line of duty in January of 2013.

Members of the Porcari family gathered at the pavilion early last week to look at the etched Memorial that permanently rests on the structure, and to get a glance of the finished project.

Cheri Porcari, Captain Matt Porcari’s mom, said that she felt very honored. “They need to all sing American Pie,” she said of the OFD members that gathered. “That was his favorite.”

“It’s a way to keep Matt’s memory alive,” said Morris of the dedication and the pavilion.

“We said we’ll never forget, and we are not going to,” he added. “We’ll protect things from here.”

The 65-year-old pavilion now has a new life. After experiencing several floods and severe weather, the pavilion has new poles, new blacktop, and new lights.

“Basically, everything is new,” Morris added.

On Thursday evening, while Wreckless Marci performed for guests on the grandstand stage, guests could hear the music at the nearby pavilion as they enjoyed playing Monte Carlo, along with some adult beverages.

Even Cheri herself has memories of visiting the beer tent at the fair.

“I remember when we had a beer tent at the fair,” said Cheri, “but it was over 40 years ago.”

The Riegel’s, from the Rainbow Trail, provided the beverages for the beer tent.

The county fair also offered some derby action, with drivers anxious to get back out into the center of the track.

And the performance by Wreckless Marci on Thursday evening was nothing less than entertaining. The band, who was working on other things and spending time with family during the pandemic, felt good to be back out performing, and was able to do so in the same fashion as their previous Strawberry Festival shows; with fireworks exploding behind the stage as the fans in the grandstands pulled out their phones and began recording the moment.

Playing Comfortably Numb as the fireworks set off, one guest, upon departure, looked over and said, “Fireworks to Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb; it doesn’t get any better than this.”

Outlaw Country Artist Tim Ruffo opened for the show, and as guests began to trickle into the grandstands; even some of the fair volunteers took some time out to listen to a song or two.

Friday’s continued demo action was a good lead into Saturday’s Outlaw Pulling Series Action and the lumberjack competition – performed this year on the Midway.

Vital to the county fair, and its host of activities and full schedule of events are the dedicated volunteers, as well as the community. It takes everyone to make the fair a reality, year after year. From the sponsors, to the guests, to the volunteers and the folks that donate their time and services, the Tioga County Fair is truly a community event.

Times may be changing, and life can be difficult and often strange, as we witnessed over the last year; but the one thing we always have is community.

It takes a Village, they say.