What’s Happening for the week of August 15, 2021

MAY 15 through OCTOBER 2

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, live presentations will take place on Aug. 14 and Sept. 11 at the Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

AUGUST 14 and 15

200th Anniversary of the Richford Congregational Church and a Celebration of the Town of Richford; celebration on Saturday at Rawley Park from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. with food, music, and drawings. On Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Richford Congregational Church, located at 13290 Route 38 in Richford.

AUGUST 17

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., Berkshire Fire Department. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

AUGUST 18

Grief during COVID-19, a presentation by Tioga Opportunities, Inc., A New Hope Center, and CASA Trinity; 2 to 4 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Reserve your seat by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 308.

Cancelled: Vacation Bible School, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main St., Vestal.

Using Google like a Pro Free Workshop, 3 p.m. Contact Kenneth at George F Johnson Library, Endicott, for more information by calling (607) 757-5359, by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com, or by visiting tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Take Out Only. All are welcome.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Owego Town Hall, Town Board Room, 2354 State Route 434, Apalachin.

AUGUST 19

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Therapy Mini-Horses at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, brooms, and a food truck.

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

AUGUST 20

Intro to Instagram Free Workshop, 3 p.m. Contact Kenneth at George F Johnson Library, Endicott, for more information by calling (607) 757-5359, by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com, or by visiting tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

Rick Pedro Ragtime piano and modern classics. Performance is at the Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot, located on Depot Street in Newark Valley; doors open on Friday evenings at 6 p.m., with the entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free and food and refreshments are available. Weather permitting, the programs are held outside on the Newark Valley Depot Stage Wagon – so bring a lawn chair. Visit nvhistory.org for a full schedule of events.

AUGUST 20 and 21

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Campville United Methodist Church, 2456 Route 17C, Endicott.

AUGUST 21

Dancing at the Elks Lodge with Tim and Peggy Sayers, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. Future dates are Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18. For more information, visit the Elks Lodge on Facebook or call 687-1039.

The Vestal Elks Lodge 2508 will host the 2nd Annual Veterans Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2071 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. There will be food, music, raffles, and fun for the whole family. Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space. If you would like to make a donation or for more information, call Mindi at (607) 259-3814.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

Chicken BBQ, 10 a.m. until gone, Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Meal cost is $12 or $7 for a half chicken. To reserve, call 687-2417.

Tad Zimmer’s Benefit Corn Hole Tournament, 12 p.m., Tanner’s Bar & Grill, Athens, Pa.

AUGUST 22

Ice Cream Social at 4 p.m. at the Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C, Tioga Center, N.Y.

Bev McCann and Friends from the “Music City Show / RFD TV” Concert, 6 p.m., on The Green in East Smithfield, Pa. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather the concert will be held in the sanctuary of the Federated Church Corner of Church and Main Streets in East Smithfield, Pa.

Back to School Supply Blast Giveaway, noon to 12:45 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Backpacks and school supplies will be available on a first come first serve basis.

AUGUST 25

Podcasts! Finding, Subscribing and Listening Free Workshop, 3 p.m. Contact Kenneth at George F Johnson Library, Endicott, for more information by calling (607) 757-5359, by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com, or by visiting tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

AUGUST 26

Candor Farmers Market, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, brooms, and a food truck.

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

AUGUST 28

Chicken BBQ and Pulled Pork, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal Center. Bake Sale and Yard Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 748-0004 for more information.

Dog Daze of Summer Bike Run and Music event. Registration for the Bike Run is at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m., Bandshell at Hickories Park, Owego. There will be music, food, vendors, raffles and more from noon to 5 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, and new K9 equipment for OPD’s K9, Maggie. This is a FREE event.

AUGUST 29

Back to School Supply Blast Giveaway, noon to 12:45 p.m., Newark Valley United Church of Christ, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Backpacks and school supplies will be available on a first come first serve basis.

AUGUST 30

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

AUGUST 31

Intro to Instagram Free Workshop, 11 a.m. Contact Kenneth at George F Johnson Library, Endicott, for more information by calling (607) 757-5359, by email to gfjtechcenter@gmail.com, or by visiting tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

SEPTEMBER 2

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church of Owego 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 4

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time, and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

SEPTEMBER 9

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

SEPTEMBER 11

North Rome Wesleyan Church 2021 Sportsman’s Expo featuring Duck Dynasty’s John Godwin begins at noon, Route 187, Rome, Pa. (across from Dollar General). There is free admission, food, and door prizes.

Owego Fallen Firefighter Memorial Golf Tournament, registration at 9:30 a.m., shotgun start at 10:28 a.m., Catatonk Golf Club, Catatonk. For more information, visit www.ffmgolf.com.

6th Annual Walk Against Suicide, registration at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m., Riverfront Park, 100 Riverfront Park Rd., Sayre, Pa. Donations will be accepted and will help fund the event.

SEPTEMBER 13

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

SEPTEMBER 16

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SEPTEMBER 18

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 23

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

SEPTEMBER 30

Free Community Dinner, 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

OCTOBER 1

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

OCTOBER 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 14

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 25

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 28

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 18

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.