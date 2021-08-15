4-H Photos from the Tioga County Fair

Pictured is the Miniature Horse and Cloverbud (youth five to seven years old) 4-H Show at the Tioga County Fair on Wednesday. Tess Bergfjord earned Miniature Horse Overall Grand Champion, and Novalei Marcey earned Miniature Horse Overall Reserve Grand Champion. (Photo provided by April Leonard)
4-H members participated in the Tioga County Open Dairy Show at the fair on Tuesday. (Photo provided by April Leonard)
Pictured is the 4-H Sheep Show on Tuesday. Kathryn Donnelly-Taylor earned Grand Champion and David Van Dusen III earned Reserve Grand Champion for their market lambs. Market lambs will be sold in the annual Livestock Auction on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. (Photo provided by April Leonard)
The 4-H youth are pictured in the 4-H Rabbit and Cavy Show on Tuesday at the Tioga County Fair. Tess Bergfjord won Best of Show for rabbits, Kylie Estrella won Master Showman for rabbits, and Fenton Bergfjord won Master Showman and Best of Show for Cavy. (Photo provided by April Leonard)
The 4-H Gymkhana (barrel racing) Show was held on Thursday. Mahayla Walsh won Senior Grand Champion, Tracy Walsh won Junior Grand Champion, and Audi Zorn won Novice Grand Champion. (Photo provided by April Leonard)
