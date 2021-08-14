The final day of the County Fair

What a week! Today’s weather will be taking the heat off a bit, as the Lumberjack Competition, the Car Show, and the truck and tractor pulls, presented by the Outlaw Pulling Series at 6 p.m. at the Grandstands entertain guests; this in addition to the rides and all of the 4-H activity happening today.

Last night’s finals for the demolition derby offered plenty of action for a packed grandstand.

And don’t forget, an all-inclusive gate pass of $10 to the fair offers guests access to the rides, Midway, and all of the attractions to include the Grandstand shows. The rides open today at noon.

To view the full schedule, visit www.tiogacofair.com.

Here are some photos from last night’s derby.