Outlaw Pulling Series at the Tioga County Fair

Tonight, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m., the Outlaw Pulling Series will present the Outlaw Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair.

Guests will witness light tractors, Hot Farm 466, 2.6 Diesel Pick ups, Street Semis, Street Diesels, and NY Mafia Semis.

The show will take place on the track and by the grandstands. An all-inclusive gate pass of $10 to the fair offers guests access to the rides, Midway, and all of the attractions to include the Grandstand shows.

The complete rules for Saturday’s event can be found at https://outlawpullingseries.com/general-rules.html.

To learn more about the Tioga County Fair, visit www.tiogacofair.com.