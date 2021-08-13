Tioga County Active COVID-19 Case Update

Posted By: psadvert August 13, 2021

According to Tioga County’s Public Health Department, between July 18, 2021 and Aug. 12, 2021, the county has seen 89 new cases of COVID-19, with  confirmation of eight of those needing hospitalization.

The following is a breakdown of the vaccination status from those 89 cases:  

Unvaccinated: 51 

Vaccinated: 13 

Children Under 12:

Unknown Vaccination Status: 17* 

*There is no record in the New York State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS) or in CommCare of these cases receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. 

The department noted  that vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or their parent / guardian during the  case investigation. Several factors may impact ones protection against COVID-19 including which vaccine they got and how long it has been since they received it.

The health department wrote in a release, “While the COVID-19 vaccine is not full proof in  preventing the spread of COVID-19, it does offer protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and  death.” 

As of today, Aug. 13, 2021, Tioga County is now designated as being in an area with high community  transmission of COVID-19. They are encouraging unvaccinated individuals to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as  possible. Masks are recommended to be worn in public indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. To  find a location near you offering vaccines, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.  

Tioga County’s Public Health Department is asking residents to continue following CDC recommendations and practice preventative measures to help minimize the  spread of COVID-19: 

Stay home if you are sick and contact your primary care provider 

Practice social distancing while in public and avoid crowded areas  

Wash your hands 

Get vaccinated 

Wear a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status 

Get tested if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects  

You can visit their Facebook page (@Tioga County Public Health) or their website, ph.tiogacountyny.gov for future updates. 

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tioga County Active COVID-19 Case Update"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*