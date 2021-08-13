Tioga County Active COVID-19 Case Update

According to Tioga County’s Public Health Department, between July 18, 2021 and Aug. 12, 2021, the county has seen 89 new cases of COVID-19, with confirmation of eight of those needing hospitalization.

The following is a breakdown of the vaccination status from those 89 cases:

∙ Unvaccinated: 51

∙ Vaccinated: 13

∙ Children Under 12: 8

∙ Unknown Vaccination Status: 17*

*There is no record in the New York State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS) or in CommCare of these cases receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The department noted that vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or their parent / guardian during the case investigation. Several factors may impact ones protection against COVID-19 including which vaccine they got and how long it has been since they received it.

The health department wrote in a release, “While the COVID-19 vaccine is not full proof in preventing the spread of COVID-19, it does offer protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

As of today, Aug. 13, 2021, Tioga County is now designated as being in an area with high community transmission of COVID-19. They are encouraging unvaccinated individuals to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Masks are recommended to be worn in public indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. To find a location near you offering vaccines, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.

Tioga County’s Public Health Department is asking residents to continue following CDC recommendations and practice preventative measures to help minimize the spread of COVID-19:

∙ Stay home if you are sick and contact your primary care provider

∙ Practice social distancing while in public and avoid crowded areas

∙ Wash your hands

∙ Get vaccinated

∙ Wear a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status

∙ Get tested if you are having symptoms of COVID-19

∙ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects

You can visit their Facebook page (@Tioga County Public Health) or their website, ph.tiogacountyny.gov for future updates.