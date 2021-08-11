DSS announces Employee of the Quarter

On Thursday, July 29, the Tioga County Department of Social Services announced that Joe Breitwieser had been named Employee of the Second Quarter 2021.

Joe began his career with Tioga County DSS in 2018 as a Community Services Worker. Joe was promoted to a Social Welfare Examiner in the Temporary Assistance Intake / Employment Unit on Oct. 28, 2019.

In a press release received by DSS, they wrote, “Joe is motivated, flexible, timely, dependable, and efficient. Joe is often the first one willing to change his schedule to best fit the needs of the department. He routinely takes on new projects without complaint and learns them quickly. Joe’s positive outlook and friendliness are evident throughout his daily activities with the Division and his high level of professionalism is astounding.”

They concluded the release, writing, “Joe is a valuable asset to the Temporary Assistance Intake / Employment Unit and this recognition is very well deserved.”