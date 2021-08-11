A legacy of inspiring others

Candor resident Katherine Whittemore passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Fondly known throughout the community as simply Kate, Whittemore leaves behind a legacy of having positively impacted the lives of others. She was 39.

Whittemore held the role of President and owner-operator at Home Central, a family-owned home improvement and building supplies center with locations in Owego, Vestal and Candor. Along with her husband, Ben, she also owned and worked at Dead End Farm, a certified organic dairy farm.

A Tioga Central, Colgate University and Cornell University graduate, Kate was a past member of the Board of Directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) and a long-time supporter of the 4-H program.

Whittemore was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. During the course of treatment she remained engaged and involved in work and activities and continued to inspire others along the way.

With the Tioga County Fair returning this week, memories of Kate and her role in the 4-H program are being remembered.

Melissa Watkins, CCE-Tioga’s 4-H Youth Development Resource Educator, shared, “When I think of Kate, I think of a person who encompasses the ideals of 4-H. Kate was wise, forward thinking, compassionate, strong and generous, and she shared these attributes,” adding, “Kate’s value of community, learning and bringing the best out of everyone made 4-H and CCE a stronger organization through her service as a board member, a 4-H parent, and a volunteer.”

Watkins continued, “Most of all, Kate’s life and legacy live on in the example that she set for her children and all others she influenced, near and far.”

Other friends and co-workers shared memories of Kate.

Barb Fay, a friend of Kate’s and a Candor business owner, remarked about Whittemore’s passing, stating, “Our community is just sad.”

Barb, along with her husband, owns and operates Fay’s Fitness in Candor. Barb shared that Whittemore was part of their “Fitness Family” since 2006, and where she was involved in multiple fitness challenges and initiated fitness outings. Barb mentioned that Kate even attended the gym during all three of her pregnancies, and then as the children grew she would bring them along to the center for her workouts.

Barb remarked, “Kate was a light for so many people, too,” and recalled a Tioga Women Lead conference in 2018 where Kate, the keynote speaker, delivered a speech which highlighted her cancer journey, her family, and her businesses.

Barb remarked, “It was such a heartfelt speech, she received a tearful standing ovation.”

Barb added, “She was a wonderful example of prioritizing her fitness with her family, her business and family farm, and after her initial treatment she was so glad to start back in a fitness routine.”

Home Central General Manager, Ryan Rennells, remarked, “It was my utmost pleasure to have worked for Katherine. She was one of those rare people that left lasting, positive impacts on the lives of those around her.”

Rennells added, “At Home Central, she made it clear that no matter what we did as a company, we would put the needs of our community first. As a leader, she saw her people’s potential and pushed for them to grow and achieve more. She will be sorely missed by her Home Central Family and the community.”

Whittemore is survived by her husband Ben, three children, and her parents – Marcia Kropp and Aaron Gowan, along with several extended family members. Funeral services were held on July 26 with Pastor Donna Martin officiating.

At Kate’s Celebration of Life, Pastor Donna shared, “Kate was a phenomenal individual and endeared herself to others. Most important to Kate was family, and the gift we treasure most about her was her presence,” adding, “Kate blazed a new trail with kindness, love, compassion, joy, intellect, and beauty.”

You can read Kate’s full obituary at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com. Whittemore now rests in the Gibson Corners Cemetery in Owego.