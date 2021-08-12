Wreckless Marci returns for a grandstand performance with fireworks tonight!

Wednesday evening’s demolition derby was one for the books, as derby participants were excited to get back to the Tioga County Fair. Another night of derby action is set for Friday.

The derby followed an exciting night of Rodeo action, with the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, and will continue tonight with a performance by Wreckless Marci at the grandstands and a fireworks display.

The Wreckless Marci show begins at 7 p.m., and Tim Ruffo will open at 6 p.m.

The show is free with a $10 gate pass that includes all of the rides and attractions, to include the grandstands.

If you want to read more about tonight’s show, visit http://www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2021/08/01/electrifying-music-to-kick-off-fireworks-at-this-years-tioga-county-fair/.

We hope to see you there!