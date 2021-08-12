Wreckless Marci returns for a grandstand performance with fireworks tonight!

Electrifying music to kick off fireworks at this year’s Tioga County Fair!Pictured, Wreckless Marci will perform at the grandstands at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 12, with the show starting at 7 p.m. Here, the band is pictured prior to a previous performance at Owego’s Strawberry Festival Block Party. Provided photo.

Wednesday evening’s demolition derby was one for the books, as derby participants were excited to get back to the Tioga County Fair. Another night of derby action is set for Friday.

Fun and excitement at the Tioga County Fair

The Demo Derby was action packed on Aug. 11 at the Tioga County Fair. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

The derby followed an exciting night of Rodeo action, with the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, and will continue tonight with a performance by Wreckless Marci at the grandstands and a fireworks display.

Kids take on their own derby style action during the Power Wheels Derby at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 11. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

The Wreckless Marci show begins at 7 p.m., and Tim Ruffo will open at 6 p.m.

The show is free with a $10 gate pass that includes all of the rides and attractions, to include the grandstands.

If you want to read more about tonight’s show, visit http://www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2021/08/01/electrifying-music-to-kick-off-fireworks-at-this-years-tioga-county-fair/.

A bird’s eye view and maybe even a much-needed breeze on a hot day at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 11. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

We hope to see you there!

 

