Feeling the heat at the Tioga County Fair!

Despite the early August heat that was promising heat index values of up to 95 on Tuesday, cloudy skies and a nice breeze made the first official day of the Tioga County Fair enjoyable as well as welcoming, and after taking a hiatus last year during the peak of the pandemic. And although COVID is still here, officials at the fair are keeping things sanitized and following CDC guidelines throughout the fair week.

On Monday, and while things were being readied, the oval track welcomed harness racing throughout the day with the “H. S. Mead Memorial.”

On Tuesday morning, the rides were assembled as vendors scrambled to bring in their products.

Also on Tuesday the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce welcomed the fair with a Ribbon Cutting event held near the Midway and by the new beer tent, constructed by Owego Fire Department members and in honor of OFD’s Captain Matt Porcari, who died in the line of duty on Jan. 21, 2013. Family members were on-hand Tuesday morning as well to gather near the completed construction.

According to Owego Fire Department Chief Jim Morris, the project took about 15 members and three weeks to complete. The Rainbow Trail will be running the beer tent from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and OFD will be holding Monte Carlo in the pavilion and raffle tickets will be sold.

Also on Tuesday the 4H activities were taking shape as animals were brought in, and pens were organized.

Over at the Arts & Crafts Barn, a pie contest was well under way, and the barn was filled with locally made products, to include syrup from SweeTrees Maple Products in Berkshire, N.Y.

The rodeo, an anticipated event at this year’s fair, begins at 7 p.m. this evening at the grandstands. Admission to this event is free with the all-inclusive $10 gate pass that was brought back again this year.

To view a full schedule of events this week, visit www.tiogacofair.com. The fair runs Aug. 10-14 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y.