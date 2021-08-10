Tioga County is experiencing substantial community transmission of COVID-19; says Tioga County’s Department of Health

In a press release received on Tuesday from Tioga County’s Department of Health, they informed the community that Tioga County has seen 42 new COVID-19 infections in Tioga County in the last seven days, most of which are unvaccinated.

In the release, they stated, “According to the CDC, our county is now designated as an area with substantial community transmission of the COVID-19 virus. In areas with substantial or high transmission of the virus, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings, including those who are fully vaccinated, and that all eligible people get vaccinated.”

While Tioga County followed New York State Guidelines throughout the pandemic, they are now following CDC Guidelines, as New York State has not yet released the current guidelines. With this trend of new COVID-19 infections being seen both locally and nationally, they are encouraging everyone to follow CDC recommendations and continue practicing preventative measures to help minimize the spread, to include staying home if you are sick, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, getting vaccinated, and wearing a mask in public indoor settings – regardless of vaccination status. They are also recommending cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects.

They added, in the release, “We all have a personal responsibility to protect ourselves and to be mindful of vulnerable people in our community, especially children under 12 who are currently ineligible to get vaccinated.”

The increase of new COVID-19 infections is now leading to questions regarding the opening of schools in the fall, according to health officials. Last week, Dr. Howard Zucker, NYS Commissioner of Health, announced that schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible. A preliminary meeting has already taken place between the county’s health department and all school superintendents in Tioga County.

“We all share a common goal to have the least disruptive school year as possible and maximize in-person learning days for our students. We will continuously work together with our school districts as the 2021 – 2022 school year approaches, and will provide support as students begin returning to the classroom,” the health department outlined in their release.

For more information regarding your school’s reopening plans, visit the school district’s website or contact them directly. The department of health will continue to provide COVID-19 information and updates to their Facebook page, @Tioga County Public Health, and on their website, ph.tiogacountyny.gov.